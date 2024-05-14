Swimsuit

Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Legends Photo Shoot

Brand icons like Tyra Banks, Kate Upton, Christie Brinkley and more gathered in Florida for a glamorous feature in the 2024 magazine.

Ananya Panchal

Brenna Huckaby, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Halima Aden and Martha Stewart
Brenna Huckaby, Lily Aldridge, Kate Upton, Halima Aden and Martha Stewart / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images

In early March, SI Swimsuit legends from around the world traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for an epic, once-in-a-lifetime photo shoot, celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary.

From industry icons like Tyra Banks and Christie Brinkley to a new generation of Swim Search alums like Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, and even women who have posed for the franchise for an entire decade, like Paulina Porizkova and Kate Love, strutted their stuff and had an absolute blast. The women posed for photographer Yu Tsai, reunited with editor in chief MJ Day, got to play dress-up in the most stunning couture gowns pulled by stylist Molly Dickson, and mingled with fellow greats.

We’re always a fan of the more, the merrier mindset when it comes to glamorous photos of beautiful women, and we captured some of the sweetest behind-the-scenes pics while the talent was in the house.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends photo shoot in Florida. We’ll be hosting a model reunion on Swimsuit Island this weekend and can’t wait for you to join us!

Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader
Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Molly Sims, Danielle Herrington, Gayle King, Nina Agdal and Hailey Clauson
Molly Sims, Danielle Herrington, Gayle King, Nina Agdal and Hailey Clauson / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek
Jasmine Sanders, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Halima Aden and Leyna Bloom
Halima Aden and Leyna Bloom / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Kate Upton
Kate Upton / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Megan Rapinoe, MJ Day and Sue Bird
Megan Rapinoe, MJ Day and Sue Bird / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Paulina Porizkova
Sir John and Paulina Porizkova / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Gayle King and Yu Tsai
Gayle King and Yu Tsai / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Brooklyn Decker and Kate Love
Brooklyn Decker and Kate Love / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Camille Kostek
Camille Kostek / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Paulina Porzkova
Paulina Porizkova / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader
Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Paige Spiranac, Brooks Nader, Kate Love, MJ Day, Jasmine Sanders, Yu Tsai and Brooklyn Decker
Paige Spiranac, Brooks Nader, Kate Love, MJ Day, Jasmine Sanders, Yu Tsai and Brooklyn Decker / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Leyna Bloom
Leyna Bloom / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
Brenna Huckaby
Brenna Huckaby / Alexander Tamargo/Alta Images
