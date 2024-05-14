Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of SI Swimsuit’s 60th Anniversary Legends Photo Shoot
In early March, SI Swimsuit legends from around the world traveled to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., for an epic, once-in-a-lifetime photo shoot, celebrating the brand’s 60th anniversary.
From industry icons like Tyra Banks and Christie Brinkley to a new generation of Swim Search alums like Camille Kostek and Brooks Nader, and even women who have posed for the franchise for an entire decade, like Paulina Porizkova and Kate Love, strutted their stuff and had an absolute blast. The women posed for photographer Yu Tsai, reunited with editor in chief MJ Day, got to play dress-up in the most stunning couture gowns pulled by stylist Molly Dickson, and mingled with fellow greats.
We’re always a fan of the more, the merrier mindset when it comes to glamorous photos of beautiful women, and we captured some of the sweetest behind-the-scenes pics while the talent was in the house.
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the 2024 SI Swimsuit Legends photo shoot in Florida. We’ll be hosting a model reunion on Swimsuit Island this weekend and can’t wait for you to join us!