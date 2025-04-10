The Viceroy Snowmass’s Cirque Residences Is Where Hotel Meets Home
The Viceroy Snowmass is already a must-visit destination and premier luxury resort in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains for ski lovers and nature seekers that offers an elevated experience rivaling the sophistication and allure of Aspen. And now its newest Cirque Residences is the answer for anyone needing more space. Built in 2024, Cirque offers luxury residences with the same hotel-style amenities as the main property but that are more comfortable for families or larger groups.
The peaceful retreat located not too far from the Viceroy Snowmass is chic alpine living at its best and has bigger floor plans (400 to 1700 square feet units) as well as higher ceilings than any other building at the resort. The units are also more private and a quieter environment for people wanting to guarantee that R+R. 4240 Architecture considered even the smallest details when designing the units that range from studios to three-bedroom/fourth bath residences, giving each a spacious, modern design. The bright interiors and vaulted great rooms add to the grandeur while the balconies provide access to those unforgettable views.
TRH is a boutique interior design firm which ensured the Viceroy’s signature aesthetic translated into their newest residences. The light and airy vibe upon stepping foot into one of the units brings an immediate sense of calm. The layouts are also conducive to entertaining larger groups and extended stays, especially the full-functioning kitchens.
The goal is for guests to take the thinking out of travel and not want for anything while staying on property. With access to babysitting, private chefs and an onsite fitness center separate from the main hotel, people choosing Cirque Tower will quickly forget they are on vacation and feel right at home.
Guests have access to a pool-side fitness facility, event and meeting spaces as well as ski-in/ski-out access off the Nest Patio. Valet, front desk and concierge services and a dedicated boot room are also available in addition to in-room dining. The bonus for those staying in the Cirque Tower is that they can be a close distance to Toro Kitchen & Lounge, the Viceroy's Latin American restaurant, and utilize the Viceroy Snowmass’s amenities including the 7,000 square foot spa that has a wide range of holistic treatments from massages, facials and other services aimed at rejuvenation and restoration.
The Cirque Tower is in the heart of downtown Snowmass Village making it convenient to reach the restaurants and shops. It is also a short distance from Aspen for additional dining and exploring.
For more information, visit Cirqueviceroy.com.