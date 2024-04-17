The Viceroy Snowmass Is the Ideal Destination for an Escape Out West
When it comes to domestic travel, there is little more scenic than an escape out west. Colorado, with its Rocky Mountain vistas and variety of outdoor activities, is the perfect destination for the adventure- and luxury-seeking traveler alike. And, when it comes to accommodations, there is little more inviting than the Viceroy Snowmass in Aspen, Colo.
Minutes from downtown Aspen and located in the heart of Snowmass Village, the hotel provides a relaxing and adventurous mountain escape. Whether you’re looking for convenient ski-in-ski-out accommodations for your next winter ski trip, a luxury spa for a weekend of relaxation with a view, or some time lounging poolside during the summer months, the Viceroy Snowmass has it all.
Accommodations range from studio residences with the option of a king-sized bed or two queens to multi-room residential suites and luxurious three-bedroom penthouses. During the winter months, the hotel offers a ski valet and on-site ski and snowboard rental for the utmost convenience. But if hitting the slopes isn’t your forte (or you opt for a warm-weather trip to Colorado), the property offers full-service concierge services to help you plan the perfect vacation.
Dining and bars
NEST Bar and Grill
With open-air dining, a menu full of fresh dishes to choose from and a location right on property, NEST offers a nice respite from activity on the trails or slopes. Lunch and light fare options include burgers, Caesar salad, guacamole, hummus and more.
TORO Kitchen
Acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval crafts Pan-Latin-inspired dishes at TORO, the contemporary dining spot at the heart of the Viceroy property. Though temporarily closed for renovations, the restaurant is set to reopen this summer.
Viceroy Lounge
During the day, the Viceroy Lounge offers pastries and grab-and-go items for a quick bite in the midst of outdoor activities. At night, it transforms into a sophisticated bar and lounge with innovative cocktails and delicious food.
Local activities
Located right in the heart of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, the hotel offers close proximity and access to impressive skiing, hiking and biking trails. Plus, it’s situated in the heart of Snowmass Village and is only minutes from downtown Aspen, which features incredible dining, cultural attractions and luxury shopping.
At the Viceroy itself, guests have access to a spa, offering a wide-range of holistic treatments, including massages, facials and other services aimed at rejuvenation and restoration.
FAQ
How do I get to the hotel?
If you fly into the Aspen airport, the hotel provides complimentary ground transfers to the property when booked 24 or more hours prior to arrival.
How far is the hotel from the airport?
The hotel is located just 7.5 miles from the Aspen airport.
What are the hotel rates?
Prices range from $250 to $1,550 per night.
What amenities are included?
Babysitting services, heated pool, spa pools, and terrace with a cabana, fully-equipped fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment, complimentary Wi-Fi and high-speed internet, complimentary shared Aspen/Pitkin County Airport transportation (required 24-hour notice), local courtesy transportation to Snowmass Village, electric car charging stations, E-bike rentals (offered seasonally) and dog-friendly accommodations.
How do I contact the hotel?
Phone number: 970-923-8000
Instagram: @viceroysnowmass