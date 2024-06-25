Watch Cindy Kimberly Visit Must-See Destinations in Barbados
When Cindy Kimberly posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie in 2022, she had the opportunity to travel to Barbados for her photo shoot. While in the Caribbean country, the Amsterdam native, who is a model, clothing designer and actress, had the opportunity to explore her local surroundings.
One of Kimberly’s first stops was visiting the childhood home of one of her personal heroes: nine-time Grammy Award-winning artist Rihanna. She was visibly overwhelmed as she stood in front of the colorful house, and even told her tour guide how important the moment was to her.
“I want you to know how meaningful this is to me. This is my sketchbook that I’ve had for three years,” Kimberly stated as she pulled the book out of her purse. “I have a bunch, but this one actually happens to have a sketch of Rihanna that I did because I love her so much.”
After her major fangirl moment, which included snapping a pic in front of the famed “Rihanna Drive” sign on the street, Kimberly headed to Chefette for some local cuisine. The fast food joint is an incredibly popular one in Barbados, and Kimberly gave her stamp of approval to the French fries and vegetable roti wrap. She rounded out the day with a beachside calypso dance class, which she called a “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Watch her full 24-hour experience in Barbados here, and check out a few of our favorite photos of Kimberly captured in the gorgeous Caribbean country below.