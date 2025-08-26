Lori Harvey Celebrates New TV Role With Party and Very On-Brand Outfit
Lori Harvey is stepping into her next era in style.
The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur was surprised by friends and family with a celebratory dinner marking the end of filming for her role in the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt. And while she showed up fashionably late (more on that below), she arrived in the most Lori Harvey-coded look imaginable: edgy, sultry and seriously glamorous.
Harvey wore a black-and-white giraffe-print corset top with a satin neckline finish and a balconette sweetheart silhouette. The piece featured thin straps and sculpted boning that highlighted her toned frame and hourglass figure. She paired the top with sleek black slim-fit trousers and an oversized black leather jacket, offering a cool, street-chic vibe.
Her glam was flawless, as always—hair slicked back into a tight, polished bun and makeup that emphasized her undeniable face card: chiseled cheekbones, feathered brows, bold lashes, rosy blush and a glossy brown lip. The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the brand in Mexico last year, accessorized with chunky diamond rings and dainty yet dazzling stud earrings.
“Just finished filming @reasonabledoubthulu and my loved ones surprised me with a celebration dinner,” the Tennessee-born, Georgia native captioned her Instagram carousel. “And I surprised them by being 3 hours late lmaooo... I love you guys and thank you for not leaving before I got there 😂🤍.”
The Yevrah Swim founder explained her tardiness by admitting that she thought she was headed somewhere she didn’t actually want to go—so she did everything she could to stall, not realizing a celebration was waiting.
The party took place at Amour WeHo and was sponsored by Gran Coramino Tequila, which curated a cocktail menu with cheeky nods to the series and Harvey’s character, Chelsea. Signature drinks included the “Doubt-Tini,” made with Gran Coramino Cristalino, coffee liqueur and espresso (a fun twist on the classic espresso martini) and the “Chelsea Marg,” a spicy margarita with Gran Coramino Cristalino, agave, lime juice, jalapeño slices and cilantro.
Reasonable Doubt, created by Raamla Mohamed and executive produced by Kerry Washington, follows Jax Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi), a high-powered criminal defense attorney navigating complicated cases and an even more complicated personal life.
The legal drama is known for its sharp writing, compelling characters and unapologetically bold tone. Harvey is set to appear in the upcoming third season, premiering Sept. 18, and her character, Chelsea, is already being teased as a source of drama.
Clearly, Harvey is booked, busy, surrounded by great friends and about to be on your TV screens. Tune in next month on Hulu.