Lori Harvey Turns 28 in Stylish, Unique Corpcore-Inspired Look
SI Swimsuit model Lori Harvey celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday, Jan. 13, with a stunning sartorial statement. As expected from the fashion icon and social media star, her look was a jaw-dropping blend of cool, unique and glamorous. Born in Tennessee and raised in Georgia, the Yevrah Swim founder traveled to Mexico with Yu Tsai for her debut in SI Swimsuit’s 60th anniversary issue last year. She has consistently shown an impeccable sense of style, and her birthday look was no exception.
Dressed in a corpcore-inspired ensemble, Harvey wore an intricately tailored white button-up shirt dress with structured shoulders and a plunging neckline from a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier collection. The dress was cinched at the waist with a sleek white belt corset, adding a touch of edginess to her otherwise polished outfit. She paired the dress with sheer black stockings and pointy black and white heeled boots.
For accessories, the SKN by LH founder gravitated toward eye-catching pieces, donning a massive stack of pearl necklaces, intertwined with a few skinny belt chokers, all from Dior. She topped it all off with a gorgeous cobalt blue Hermés purse. Her hair was styled into sleek, straight locks that framed her face beautifully and she exuded confidence and sultry vibes with her signature glowy, bronzed full glam look including a luminous base, soft terracotta blush, wispy lashes and a glossy, plump mauve lip.
“Twenty-ATE 🎂🥳✨,” Harvey captioned an Instagram carousel shared with her 4.8 million followers. Tons of her celebrity friends flooded the comments to wish her.
“bday angel 🤍🤍 ily,” Hailey Bieber commented.
“1 time for the birthday b** 🎉,” Chlöe Bailey added.
“Most gorgeous! Happy Birthday Lori, sending so much love to you❤️🎂,” Larsen Thompson wrote.
“a birthday cutie🎂 hbd! ❤️,” makeup artist Leah Darcy added.
“😍happy birthday gorgeous angel,” Devon Lee Carlson chimed.
Harvey’s effortlessly chic wardrobe and jet-setting lifestyle—from strutting the streets of Milan Fashion Week to starring in high-profile campaigns—prove she’s that girl in every sense of the word. But for her, the title transcends appearances. It’s about confidence, self-care and finding joy within.
“You are doing things for you, doing things that make you happy, putting you first and doing all the things that elevates you to your highest self and makes you feel like your best self,” she shared. “That is being ‘that girl.’”