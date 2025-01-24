How Sound Baths Can Transform Your Mind and Body, According to Phyllicia Bonanno
Few wellness practices can quiet a busy mind as effortlessly as a sound bath. During a recent stay at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, I had the privilege of chatting with wellness expert and content creator Phyllicia Victoria Bonanno. She led morning yoga sessions and nighttime sound baths, allowing visitors to fully experience the restorative power of “sleep tourism” in one of the world’s most serene settings.
Bonanno, a seasoned sound bath facilitator, initially found the practice of meditating overwhelming and had a difficult time embracing the stillness of it.
“I preferred moving my body as a distraction because staying still and having my inner thoughts come up to the surface was not something I could handle at the time,” she says, adding that once she discovered sound baths, everything changed. “The sound of music helped me to focus on something other than the chitter chatter in my brain, and it allowed my thoughts to come up to the surface in a softer way that I could confront them and release with ease, grace and gratitude.”
What is a sound bath?
A sound bath is a meditative practice in which participants are surrounded by calming sound waves produced by instruments like singing bowls, gongs and chimes, and sometimes even the human voice. These carefully curated sounds are designed to calm the mind, relax the body, facilitate inner balance and create a deep sense of peace.
At the Waldorf Astoria, Bonanno’s sound baths provided a sanctuary of calm for participants. And all around the world, sound baths have become a simple, yet powerful way to unwind and prepare for restorative sleep.
What do you do during a sound bath?
During a sound bath, participants typically lie on their backs in a comfortable position while the practitioner creates soothing sounds. Sessions typically last 15 to 60 minutes and participants are encouraged to let the vibrations wash over them while focusing on their breath. Afterward, moving slowly and staying hydrated is recommended to extend the benefits.
“The beauty of sound bath meditation is that you just have to show up,” the certified wellness and nutrition coach shares. “There is no movement requirement, so everybody can take part. It doesn’t matter what language you speak, as music is universal, and the waves flow through our bodies, releasing any stagnant energy.”
For anyone hesitant to start their own sound bath journey, no matter where in the world they are, Bonanno offers words of encouragement and emphasizes that wellness is deeply personal and should be defined on your own terms.
“It’s your [experience], and that’s part of the journey,” Bonanno, who is also an artist and has been a yoga instructor since 2016 says. “Don’t get overwhelmed by the abundance of information out there ... curate your own way of living, your own way of what wellness means to you. Consistency is the key to being successful in anything that you choose to do in life. Before you know it, it becomes a routine and ritual, a part of your life that you start to crave.”
Bonanno also notes that the “beautiful” natural surroundings of Los Cabos—the sounds of waves, birds chirping and the gentle rustle of the ocean breeze—enhances the restorative experience, making it the perfect place to “relax and recharge.” Hosting sessions outdoors, accompanied by warm sunlight and the rhythmic cadence of the Pacific Ocean, creates a truly idyllic environment.
The transformative power of sound baths
Bonanno vividly recalls her first sound bath experience, a moment that left a lasting impression. “I was a participant and I remember laying down hearing the sound of the crystal singing bowls,” she shares. “ ... I remember waking up at the end feeling so refreshed, so calm and relaxed with a softness and clarity that I never felt before. That was the moment that I knew that I needed more. I felt awakened.”
Throughout her career, Bonanno has experienced many more transformative moments leading sound baths and mindful practices, but two stand out above the rest. One was when a woman reached out to share that Bonanno’s sound baths had supported her through a challenging postpartum period. “I felt so honored to receive this message as it was like I was part of her birthing journey,” she says. “Bringing a life into the world is not an easy feat, and knowing that I could assist and help a beautiful mother tap into her internal calm is a blessing.”
Another unforgettable experience took place in the most unexpected setting: Times Square. For the summer solstice, Bonanno was asked to lead a yoga flow and suggested ending with a sound bath. “It was magical and intense, and I loved seeing so many just pause for a moment to listen and be present amongst the hustle and bustle of the city,” she recalls.
Check out Bonanno’s website at phylliciabonanno.com and her Instagram @phyllicia.victoria.