Naomi Osaka Advances Mental Health Conversation as Maybelline’s First Brave Together Ambassador
Today is World Mental Health Day, and in honor of the day of awareness and education, we’re taking a look at some of the movers and shakers pushing the mental health conversation forward.
Back in 2020, cosmetics company Maybelline launched Brave Together, an initiative intended to break open the conversation about mental health and provide greater resources to those suffering from anxiety or depression. This year, in honor of the World Mental Health Day, the company announced a new aspect of the initiative: the Brave Together ambassador.
The brand’s pick for an inaugural ambassador was a no-brainer: Naomi Osaka. In recent years, the Japanese professional tennis player has established herself as an outspoken mental health advocate. In fact, taking care of your mental state is “as important as [taking care of] your physical health,” she said in a recent interview with People—a strong statement from an athlete, who depends on her body to find success on the court.
Not only is Osaka preaching the importance of mental health maintenance, but she’s practicing it, too. The 26-year-old currently travels around the world for tennis tournaments with a mental health coach by her side. “I wouldn't really call her a therapist, but basically she’s someone that helps me with tools that I can use on and off the court,” Osaka told People.
In recent years, at the urging of players like Osaka, many organizations in the professional sports world have worked to build greater mental health resources into their systems. The powers that be in the professional tennis world, in particular, have been diligent in their response. “I really appreciate that the conversation was taken really seriously,” she said, “and I think all the players really appreciate that.” Some of the innovations include access to quiet rooms and “someone you can talk to on site” at most tournaments.
Though Osaka has become far more comfortable with talking about and prioritizing her own mental health in recent years, she recognizes that it isn’t always easy. “Taking care of your mental health is just as important as taking care of your physical health and yet taking the leap to get help can feel intimidating,” she said in a press release. “That is why I’m excited to partner with Maybelline New York to support the Brave Together program and help those facing anxiety and depression. I want everyone to know they are not alone."