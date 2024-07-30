Sixtine Shares Important Reminders About Fueling Your Body
SI Swimsuit model Sixtine is issuing another one of her regular, important reminders that you should love your body for all that it allows you to do, rather than what it looks like. The content creator, who has built her platform around body neutrality—the idea that you can be at peace with your body because what you look like doesn’t really matter—is always sharing her point of view with her Instagram followers.
In a new post, the model sat cross-legged on a poolside chair draped in a blue and white striped towel as she ate a bowl of pasta. The 26-year-old, who has posed for the SI Swimsuit issue two years in a row, donned a black bikini and just continued minding her business and enjoying her meal while powerful words appeared on the screen.
Sixtine’s mantras are as follows:
- Food is fuel, it’s energy our body needs, not only for basic survival functions but also so we have energy for the things that make us happy—like dancing and laughing and going to the beach with our friends.
- Food is not something we have to “earn” or “work off.”
- You should be eating sufficiently every day, no matter what you did or didn’t do.
- There are no “good” foods or “bad” foods. Food is food.
- Size and body type are not indicative of health.
- Skinny doesn’t equal healthy and “overweight” doesn’t equal unhealthy.
- Behaviors are a much better indicator of health and disordered eating is way more unhealthy for you than a cupcake ever will be.
- Your worth is not determined by your body, your size, your weight or your appearance. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
Sixtine often uses social media to champion her message, in addition to sharing modeling career insight, relationship content and relatable posts about being in your 20s.
Tons of fans and fellow brand stars chimed into the comments section to applaud the model for her valuable insight.
“I love youuu, you fr help me w these reminders that being a size 00 isn't realistic for EVERYONE 🤍,” one person gushed.
“I love this so much ❤️,” 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue cover star Hunter McGrady added.