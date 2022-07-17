SI Swim Search Finalist Janell Williams Just Made Her Swim Week Debut

Janell Williams just made her Miami Swim Week catwalk debut during the 2022 Sports Illustrated Fashion Show.

The Los Angeles-based model who has already worked with a variety of fitness brands (like Fabletics) served up some serious heat during the annual swimwear event in Miami that showcases designers, their upcoming collections, and swimwear trends from all over the globe.

anell Williams walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. John Parra/Getty Images

The Swim Search finalist walked in the PARAISO Miami Beach event wearing swimsuits from Thaikila, Agua Bendita and Acacia Swim.

As one of the Sports Illustrated Swim Search finalists, the model and former collegiate volleyball player aced her shot at this opportunity and to be named SI Swim’s ‘Rookie of the Year.’

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call which provides opportunities for both aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured in the next edition of the iconic issue.

This year, applicants for Swim Search (and its 'Rookie of the Year' winning title) were selected through not just one but two open virtual castings. The first group of finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app and a second round of submissions were hosted via TikTok. Models also participated in a competitive photo shoot prior to heading to Miami Swim Week.

