Caroline Marks Turns Up the Heat in Black Two-Piece for Stunning SI Swimsuit Return
Two-time Olympic surfer Caroline Marks is no stranger to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The 22-year-old, who hails from Florida, made her debut on the brand’s pages for the 2020 issue, where she posed for photographer James Macari in Turks and Caicos. And not only did she pose on the beach and on a skateboard, but she was also captured for stunning photos in the ocean, doing what she does best—surfing. The 2023 World Surf League Women's World Tour champion, who won gold this summer at the Paris Olympics, returned to SI Swimsuit today, posing for photographer Ben Horton on the sunny beach of Boca Raton, Fla.
We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Marks back to SI Swimsuit. It’s been four years since she graced our pages, and in that time, the accomplished athlete competed in the Tokyo Olympics, won her first WSL Championship Tour and won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Needless to say, these past few years have been incredible for the surfer and she’s just getting started.
Though we’ll have to wait to see the full results of Marks’s photo shoot today, we are thrilled to share the first look, seeing the surfer posing on the beach wearing a black string two-piece. A spin on the classic bikini, the suit features crisscross neckline straps on top and double strings on the bottom. Marks was glowing, with the water behind her signaling that she was totally in her element. Her bronde hair blew in the ocean breeze and her glam was kept simple to showcase her natural beauty. Complete with a Floridian tan, Marks looked so stunning.
SI Swimsuit shared the photo above to the brand’s Instagram page, and as expected, fans and friends flocked to the comments section in awe.
“Gorgeous n powerful!! 🔥🔥🤙🏽,” one fan wrote.
“Omg!!!!! @caroline_markss you look insane! 😍,” another commented.
“Biz casual for you @caroline_markss 🔥🔥🔥,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day wrote, while SI Swimsuit fashion editor Margot Zamet added, “Yesssss.”
The USA Surfing team even joined in on the fun, commenting, “Oh my goodness. Beautiful, powerful and amazing inside and out. 🙌❤️,” and we couldn’t agree more.
This fall, we got to catch up with Marks and chatted about her experience on her SI Swimsuit debut, which she called “one of [her] favorite shoots.”
“The whole crew I was working with, everyone was so positive. I felt really comfortable and confident and, you know, I had just turned 18, so for me, that was like a really big deal of like kind of showing more of my body and being around like a bigger production,” she said. “Obviously, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a very big brand, so for me, the comfortability factor was huge and I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] really celebrates all diverse body types and that was my favorite part about it. Still to this day [it] is one of my favorite shoots and it’s really cool to have all the photos still and just have those memories.”
We can’t wait to hear about Marks’s SI Swimsuit return in Boca Raton and see more photos! Stay tuned.