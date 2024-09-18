Caroline Marks Reflects on SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot, Plus 5 Pics From Turks and Caicos
Caroline Marks posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2020, when the professional surfer and Olympic gold medalist traveled to Turks and Caicos for her brand feature with photographer James Macari. While in the tropics, the 22-year-old Florida native had the opportunity to pose with her surfboard, both in the water and on the shore.
Following Marks’s gold medal win in surfing at the Paris Olympics this summer, we had the opportunity to catch up with her before her participation in the World Surf League (WSL) Finals in San Clemente, Calif., on Sept. 6. During our conversation, Marks reflected fondly upon her SI Swimsuit feature from four years ago.
“The whole crew I was working with, everyone was so positive. I felt really comfortable and confident and, you know, I had just turned 18, so for me, that was like a really big deal of like kind of showing more of my body and being around like a bigger production,” Marks explains. “Obviously, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a very big brand, so for me, the comfortability factor was huge and I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] really celebrates all diverse body types and that was my favorite part about it. Still to this day [it] is one of my favorite shoots and it’s really cool to have all the photos still and just have those memories.”
She recalls two favorite suits from her time on set, too: a Gucci one-piece and a pink Roxy bikini. Below, find a few of our favorite snapshots from Marks’s SI Swimsuit feature, including her most-loved swimwear picks.