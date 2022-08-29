6 Combo Moves for Your Best Booty and Abs

This was my go-to circuit in the weeks leading up to my SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro last year. If you’re familiar with my workouts, you know that I love doing combo moves because you get to work multiple areas with a single exercise. Try this circuit for the best booty and abs workout. If you're on vacation, in your dorm room or limited on space and equipment, these movements are perfect for you. All you need is a mat and five feet of space. Plus, all these moves are bodyweight only and work your booty and abs at the same time! You will perform each move for 35 seconds with 15 seconds of rest in between. Repeat the circuit two times for the ultimate booty and abs workout. Now, let’s get to it!

Toe Tap Crunches

Leg Lifts

Mountain Climbers

Side Pulls

Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive

Side Lunge to Squat Jump

If you're looking for more on-demand workouts that you can do anywhere, anytime, the Katie Austin App has almost 200 workout classes and a ton of them are full bodyweight. Make sure to download the app and get ready to check out all of the new workouts I will be adding this fall (so many good ones coming your way). I'm even adding some new low impact workouts featuring a top secret guest (O.K., it’s not so secretive, it’s my mom YAY!!) and those will be coming very soon!

