Katie Austin's Daily Morning Workout

6 Combo Moves for Your Best Booty and Abs

This was Katie Austin’s workout the week leading into her SI Swimsuit photo shoot.

This was my go-to circuit in the weeks leading up to my SI Swimsuit shoot in Montenegro last year. If you’re familiar with my workouts, you know that I love doing combo moves because you get to work multiple areas with a single exercise. Try this circuit for the best booty and abs workout. If you're on vacation, in your dorm room or limited on space and equipment, these movements are perfect for you. All you need is a mat and five feet of space. Plus, all these moves are bodyweight only and work your booty and abs at the same time! You will perform each move for 35 seconds with 15 seconds of rest in between. Repeat the circuit two times for the ultimate booty and abs workout. Now, let’s get to it!

Toe Tap Crunches

IMB_xLka2b

Leg Lifts

IMB_xIF6Hq

Mountain Climbers

IMB_Of3KQP
Side Pulls 

IMB_lTtgiY

Reverse Lunge to Knee Drive 

IMB_gvnBgc

Side Lunge to Squat Jump

IMB_0l7VBp

If you're looking for more on-demand workouts that you can do anywhere, anytime, the Katie Austin App has almost 200 workout classes and a ton of them are full bodyweight. Make sure to download the app and get ready to check out all of the new workouts I will be adding this fall (so many good ones coming your way). I'm even adding some new low impact workouts featuring a top secret guest (O.K., it’s not so secretive, it’s my mom YAY!!) and those will be coming very soon!

About the Series

Tune in every Monday and get tips to feel your best from Katie Austin herself. "I am beyond excited to announce the official launch of my weekly column in SI Swim, Katie’s Column. For those who don’t know me, I’m a fitness personality, creator of my own workout app (check it out here!) and host of my newly released Snapchat Originals and YouTube show called Healthy Hacks!! On top of that, I’m a 2022 SI Swim ROOKIEEEEE!!!!" says Austin.

"I want to bring you guys into my lifestyle. Each week, I’ll be sharing the best healthy recipes, free workouts, lifestyle tips, relationship advice and so much more! I want to bring you weekly positivity by sharing my accessible and realistic tips for you to feel like your best self every. single. freaking. day!"

