7 Cynthia Rowley Swimsuits That Will Have You Standing Out in a Sea of Beachgoers

Cynthia Rowley has always loved being in the water—the designer is obsessed with surfing—so she decided to launch a line of swimsuit-wetsuit hybrids in 2012 to look chic while also being able to move and not worry about a wardrobe malfunction. Since then, she continues to release beautiful prints that stand out in a sea of beachgoers. Four years ago, the brand extended the sizing to be more inclusive. The bathing suit prints are all so gorgeous and have become a staple on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway at Miami Swim Week.

Shop Our Favorites:

Christen Harper, Olivia Ponton and Mady Dewey all wore styles from the designer’s swim collection at last Saturday’s runway show. Scroll below for our favorite looks that will absolutely turn the beach into your own catwalk.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Christen Harper walks the runway for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida in Cynthia Rowley. John Parra/Getty Images

This floral print surfsuit will have others on the beach green with envy. The high-cut look with the zipper front is sporty yet practical.

The ruffled strapless bikini top and bottom come as separates but together they make one perfect look. Available in black or green, this suit still has the same support while letting you show a bit more skin.

Matrix Cutout Surfsuit, originally $24, now on sale for $125

Cutout outfits have been all the rage this summer, so it’s only natural the trend has also been incorporated into swimwear. This black long-sleeved suit has studded details and SPF 30+.

With this matching top and high-waisted bikini bottoms, you will literally look like you are wearing a painting. Bonus: The all-over orange floral design has a great amount of stretch.

SPF 50+ is already built into this long-sleeved wetsuit. The butterfly print is feminine but is made from a sturdy material for watersports. Unlike many wetsuits, this one is easy to get on and stays in place all day.

The adjustable-tie shoulder straps let you style this solid suit several ways, which makes it seem like you are buying more than one suit. The built-in underwire bralette lends support and lift.

Nothing beats a traditional triangle top with a string bikini bottom. The coral print set is lined and unpadded.