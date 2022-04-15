Here’s the Deal With the Weighted Hula-Hoop That Went Viral

We all do our best to spice up our home workouts however we can, whether it’s leaning on fitness expert and SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin for quick sweat-breaking routines or looking to cover model Kate Bock for tips on decking out our home gym. Of course, no research on home workouts is complete without checking to see what viral trend is currently taking over the internet.

While scrolling endlessly through our favorite creators, we spotted influencer @tasialea17 showcasing a new workout regimen using the Dumoyi Smart Weighted Hula Hoop. Rather than following an elaborate, regimented workout, @tasialea17 showed off how she used the weighted hoop to trim 1.5 inches from her waist. In her two-week update, @tasialea17 explained that she used the hoop 30 minutes each day, switching directions halfway through her routine.

Made of hard plastic, the hoop is lightweight and will last a long time. Don’t worry, you don’t need to perfect your Hula-Hooping skills to take part – this guy clasps to fit your waist, so it won’t slip during intense workouts.

If you’re looking for a gift for a fitness lover, this might be just the thing. This viral hoop happens to be 29% off on Amazon and has a history of selling out. Get ’em while you can.