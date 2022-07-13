Brooks Nader’s Best Skincare Secret Involves an Ice Bucket of Water

It’s only natural that before any big event, we want to do everything we can to look our best, which includes making some time for TLC for our skin. If you follow Brooks Nader on social media, you know how committed she is to her skincare routine. “It’s become more important than makeup to me,” says the SI Swimsuit model, who recently celebrated an epic Fourth of July in the Hamptons. Next up she’ll be heading to the Sunshine State for Miami Swim Week, where she will be on the runway alongside Camille Kostek and Olivia Ponton for SI Swim’s July 16 show at the W Hotel South Beach.

A typical first stop ahead of any big day or night for Nader is a visit to Dr. Arash Akhavan at the Dermatology and Laser Group in New York City. “I have been a patient of his for three years,” she says. Nader gets HydraFacials, which are a powerful, non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment that combines cleansing, exfoliation, extraction, hydration and antioxidant protection. Throughout the session, moisturizing serums are worked into the skin for the best results.

Nader maintains the progress made at the appointments at home, using IS Clinical, Clarins and Skinceuticals as well as FaceGym tools. If it’s the winter, she’ll incorporate microneedling into her routine. Using tiny needles to prick the skin allows products to get deeper to help your body produce more collagen and elastin. Currently, with temps soaring well past 90, the Baton Rouge native always applies SPF and drinks tons of water. Nader also gives her face a wakeup call, dunking it in a bucket of ice water before events. “It works wonders!” she says. That’s one way to cool off.