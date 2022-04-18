What Is Everyone Wearing to Coachella 2022

Check out the looks your favorite SI Swimsuit models slayed this weekend

This time of year, there’s a mass exodus from Los Angeles when the city’s influencers, models and seemingly everyone else heads to the desert to don their best festival attire and rock out. Coachella has always been a fashion spectacle, and the internet can’t seem to get enough of Coachella fashion lookbacks. (Peep our throwback of favorite looks from 2019.) The 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to the pandemic so Palm Springs was bumping all weekend long to make up for lost time. Let’s take a look at how some of our favorite SI Swimsuit models crushed it over the festival’s first weekend, and remember, Weekend No. 2 is still ahead of us!

Katie Austin

The SI Swimsuit 2022 rookie – and 2021 Swim Search co-winner – nailed it with this comfy chic look. Coachella weekend is a marathon, not a sprint. And if you are planning on being out on the field all day long, comfort is key.

Megan Thee Stallion

The 2021 cover model rebranded the festival “Hottiechella.”

Anitta

The Brazilian pop-star and 2021 SI Swimsuit model performed on the Coachella stage in several multi-colored costumes. You know we always love an Anitta performance fit.

Olivia Ponton

The SI Swimsuit 2022 rookie dazzled in this netted, beaded coverup at the Revolve Pool Party. We love all of the crochet vibes this spring.

Olivia Culpo

The 2020 cover model rocked this crochet top, cowboy-inspired festival look.

Valentina Sampaio

The two-time SI Swim model was dance-floor ready with her strappy pink bodysuit and pastel striped hair.

Natalie Mariduena

The entrepreneur was the picture of perfection in this white two-piece with popping turquoise boots and a colorful bag.

Cindy Kimberly

The SI Swimsuit 2022 rookie wowed by the pool at the Revolve party in this beaded, crocheted swimsuit.

Josephine Skriver

The JOJA co-founder showed off her Coachella wristbands, multi-colored French tips and pink sunnies.

Kelsey Merritt

The three-time SI Swimsuit model shared her classic festival look complete with several layered necklaces.