Josephine Skriver Is Making Her Mark in Athleisure Wear

Josephine Skriver was photographed in Montenegro by James Macari for SI Swimsuit 2022.

Everyone is talking about the latest news in Josephine Skriver’s life. Earlier this month she married musician Alexander DeLeon in a stunning ceremony in Mexico. And by her side was best friend Jasmine Tookes, with whom she launched the athleisure brand JOJA earlier this year. The line is proving to be a stand-out in the highly competitive space.

Skriver, who is set to appear in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue and who’s celebrating her 29th birthday today, worked with Tookes to create a portion of the collection that’s specifically meant to be worn with your workout partner known as The Bestie Sets. The duo released the clothes on February 1 and sold out four days later. “You all are truly incredible,” Skriver and Tookes wrote in a post. “Thank you so much for the support.”

Then, in April, the pair revealed they were still working on getting items back in stock, noting, “As you know, we sold out in February, which was very exciting but also unexpected and a bit stressful as a new brand run solely by us, Jas and Jo.”

Clearly, Skriver has a knack for making successful career moves. Although she was scouted as a teenager, the Denmark native waited to graduate before making her modeling debut in 2011, at 18. Incredibly, she walked for Calvin Klein and Rag & Bone that year at New York Fashion Week. Since then, it’s been a stream of accomplishments, including becoming a Victoria’s Secret model in 2013 and modeling in campaigns for high fashion labels like Gucci and Tom Ford.

Through this world, she met Tookes and the duo started posting their buddy workouts. They created an Instagram account to share fitness tips and dubbed it JOJA. The site became wildly popular and ultimately spawned the now sold-out athleisure line bearing the same name. And did we mention that Skriver managed to travel the globe during all of this, including a trip to Antarctica?

And though Skriver took some downtime after getting hitched, she’s already back to business as usual. “Monday, back to reality,” she posted alongside a pic of her donning a white ensemble. “Wishing everyone the best week.”

Well, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the savvy businesswoman!