Come Scout with Us

Each year the SI Swimsuit team travels to some of the most jaw-dropping locations in the world. The 2022 Swimsuit Issue included the beauty of Montenegro, Barbados, Belize, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic. Each of these countries offered an incredible array of stunning backdrops from breathtaking beaches to exotic jungles to medieval villages, and so much more. So, how does SI Swim select the ideal setting?

As soon as the wheels hit the tarmac, the team goes straight to work scouting the perfect atmosphere for each model. Most of the time, we have never been to our shoot locations prior to landing. While we have researched possibilities and talked to locals ahead of each trip, nothing matches being there in person, touring by car and by foot, taking in the unique vibe around us. There’s always a lot of ground to cover before we even start our 10-day-long shoots.

During our scout days, we are constantly monitoring when the sun rises and sets, the changing color of the water, the texture of the sand or walls, as well as looking for distinctive local props we can incorporate into a shot. And, of course, there’s always Plan B in case the dreaded “R” word becomes a reality. Rain can wash out the best of plans and, in fact, completely change a setting. Rain is not our friend. But it happens, and we have to be prepared should Mother Nature throw us a curveball.

Scroll down to check out some BTS of our scout days versus the final product!

You can find these boats in Duckie Thot’s stunning shots in Montenegro. The local fisherman even took us out during our scout day for a joy ride!

We lucked out in the Dominican Republic for cover model Kim Kardashian. This ecological reserve had an abundance of gorgeous lagoons to choose from.