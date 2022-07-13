Katie Austin’s Remarkable Eight-Minute Workout

SI Swimsuit rookie and all-everything fitness guru Katie Austin has been doling out tips to stay fit and healthy no matter when and where you may be in her weekly column (check out the latest here). Recently on her IG, Austin posted an informative and quick workout video we loved so much we had to share it! Here she is demonstrating a new eight-minute abs HIIT workout.

It’s so easy to follow along! The workout is structured with different exercises in 30-second intervals with 10 seconds of rest in between. Let’s begin!

Jumping Jacks (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

You’ll start with 30 seconds of jumping jacks and then rest for 10 seconds to get your body nice and warm. Jumping jacks are a super to help work up a sweat (and you can do them practically anywhere).

Spider Planks (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Next, you’ll go into a plank position to do 30 seconds of spider planks. Bring your right knee to your right elbow and then return it to your plank position. Then bring your left knee to your left elbow, bring it back to the original plank stance and feel your core begin to burn.

Frankensteins (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

With this move, you kick your legs up high while standing up to touch your hands. Frankensteins work your hips, quads and hamstrings.

Bicycle Crunches (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Get on the ground and lie on your back. Instead of lifting your body from your core straight up like you’d do in a regular crunch, you’re going to bring your right elbow to your left knee as your right leg extends. Alternate sides and watch the sweat drip.

Squat to Crunches (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

With your hands at your ears in a standing position, you’ll do a normal squat but, on the way back up, bring your right elbow to your left knee and switch sides. It’s like a bicycle crunch standing up but with an added squat to work those quads.

Twisties (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

These are fun. Bring your arms up to your shoulders and let the tips of your fingers touch each other in front of you. Keeping your upper body facing forward the whole time you jump up and rotate your feet to the right. As soon as you land, jump up again and rotate your feet to the left. Rinse and repeat.

Cross Crunch to Toe Taps Right Side (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

On your back again! Doing a crunch lift your right leg up and reach for your toes with your left hand as you lift up for your crunch. Then do a bicycle crunch on that same side

Cross Crunch to Toe Taps Left Side (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Alternate side. Happy thoughts. Positive affirmations. You can do it!

Mountain Climbers (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

In a plank position, bring your knee up toward your core. Alternate legs quickly and you’re on your way.

Side Pulls Right (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Standing up with your feet spread apart, your arms at shoulder height and with the tips of your fingers touching, you’re going to lift your right knee up to your hands and back down.

Side Pulls Left (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Push-Ups to Down Dog Knee Tap (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

After each push-up, lift your hips up and back into a downdog position and tap your opposing knee with your hand for an extra boost of stretch and power.

Bear Crawl Twists (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Start in a table-top position, then lift your knees slightly off the ground and keep them there. Now, lift your left hand straight up and pull your right leg across your core. Switch to the opposite side and repeat!

Box and Squat (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

After each squat, throw a punch to the opposite side. This is not only a great physical exercise but it's also therapeutic.

Heel Touchers (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

Lie on your back like you're about to do a crunch but instead, with your arms to your side, lift slightly up to tap your hands to your heels.

Tricep Dip to Toe Taps (30 seconds + 10 seconds rest)

You made it! For the last exercise start on your back and lift your whole body off the ground with your hands behind you. Stay up. Now kick your left leg up as you reach your right arm to touch it. Now do the other side. End with an explosive bang that will be sure to give you a burst of endorphins.

And that’s it! Eight fiery minutes that you can do anywhere. For more workouts, check out Austin’s website at KATIEAUSTIN.TV