Katrina Scott’s Favorite Baby Brands

As a mother of two and founder of multiple ventures under her Live Beautifully brand, SI Swimsuit model Katrina Scott has no time to waste making uninformed purchases for her family. The fitness entrepreneur, who has been upfront about her fertility issues and generous with her knowledge and experience on the mom front, regularly shares baby intel on her blog. Check out her list of must-haves for newborns. We caught up with Scott, who welcomed daughter Colette on May 24, to get her take on her favorite baby brands on the market right now.

Baby Barn Los Angeles

Baby Barn Los Angeles is a baby boutique based in, you guessed it, Los Angeles, co-owned by Jen Hochstadt and Brian Scott, Katrina’s husband. (Scott likes to call herself the company CBO—chief baby officer.) The company offers high-end baby and toddler clothes that are non GMO, plant-based and all organic. “A lot of [the items] are neutral palettes, some of them have pops of color,” says Scott. The summer collection features adorable rompers and terry sets. (Bonus: Katrina and her daughters are front and center as models for the line. Isabelle, now 3½, is a natural.)

Lovevery

Lovevery is a monthly subscription box service that delivers high-quality toys for babies and toddlers ages 0-4 straight to your door. The products are well-made and are designed to encourage learning at each development stage your baby hits. These were especially helpful for Scott because, as she explains, “didn't know what stage of learning that [her baby] would be in.”

Honest

The Honest Company was founded by actress Jessica Alba with the mission to create clean, sustainable, well-designed products that work. The brand originally started with a small offering of baby products in the diapers and wipes category — Alba had been searching for products without toxins for her family — and now has branched out into the home, wellness and beauty spaces. Scott uses Honest shampoos and lotions every day on Isabelle. “Bella loves the little lavender massage with their lotion,” says Scott. “I just feel like I’m using good products on her skin.”