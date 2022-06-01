Katrina Scott Welcomes Arrival of Second Daughter

Katrina Scott is now a mom to two beautiful girls. The SI Swimsuit model shared the exciting news that she and husband Brian welcomed daughter Colette Jane on May 24 at 5:38 a.m. The couple are also parents to Isabelle, 3. “After quite the journey, our rainbow baby is earth side and she’s everything we imagined and more. Her name means victory and her middle name is after mama Jane… little C.J.,” Scott posted on Instagram alongside her sweet hand and a denim jacket embroidered with her name. “Brian and I could feel our angels looking after us, especially during our labor and delivery.”

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by BECCA. Clip by LELET NY. Cover-up by Miguelina.

Even before meeting C.J., the Tone it Up co-founder already shared a special bond with her baby while shooting the 2022 Swimsuit Issue in St. Croix. “I hope to make her feel like she is also worthy of her dreams because I’ve been in the position of not feeling worthy. I hope that she smiles and sees herself and my heart in this issue – two hearts,” she says. “I’ve never felt more beautiful than on this trip, in photos, just holding her. I want her to know that. I just feel like this is a total SI baby. She was kicking all day. I think she was really into it. These pictures will be forever part of our family. I am forever grateful for that.”

The 38-year-old was radiant as she embraced her bump during the photo shoot. “I always say that your body during pregnancy is the most remarkable thing in the entire world because you’re creating life. This shoot, compared to even my rookie shoot, I actually felt more comfortable because I'm just so proud of how far it's come,” she reflected. “There may be dimples, cellulite, stretch marks, more curves, but I think that is what comes with creating life. I think it’s over 500 changes when you’re going through pregnancy. Not to name all the changes that also go through fertility treatments, all the shots and the hormones. Sometimes that can be a shock to a woman and a family, to think that this is what our new bodies are like.”

To get to this moment of holding their newest addition, there was a lot of heartbreak along the way. Scott has opened up about her fertility woes and IVF struggles, and had two lost pregnancies and a chemical pregnancy. “I had no idea what it truly felt like to have loss. I didn’t realize how impactful that would be on the way that I felt, the way that Brian and I both felt, as a couple,” she shares. “This pregnancy has been different because I just feel every day I’m just holding onto that heartbeat. Every day, I’m holding onto the next appointment. I used to document everything. We did gender-reveal parties. We did surprises. This time, it’s been tiptoeing through all with a lot of gratitude.”

Katrina Scott was photographed by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. Swimsuit by SKATIE. Top by Savannah Morrow. Earrings by Martha Calvo.

Now home with Colette, Scott is embracing the sleepless nights, snuggles and all that having a newborn entails, but she is also helping others who so desperately want to become parents themselves. “I have just joined the Baby Quest Foundation. It is a nonprofit that provides financial aid to families that cannot afford fertility treatments,” she reveals. “With Baby Quest Foundation, I will be helping provide families the financial support that they need, so they can also become parents and become the mother that she always wanted to be.”