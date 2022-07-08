Kim Kardashian Gives Sporty Chic Vibes With New Utility Sport Collection

It’s another busy week in the life of Kim Kardashian, beauty and fashion mogul. Earlier in the week the 2022 SI Swimsuit cover model walked for Balenciaga at Paris Couture Fashion Week. She also dropped her new metallic swimwear line for SKIMS. Now she’s ending the week with the release of all-weather outerwear pieces and soft, body-hugging staples as SKIMS expands its reach beyond shapewear even further.

Kardashian showed off her aesthetic in her 2022 SI Swimsuit shoot in the Dominican Republic, showcasing the first pieces of her SKIMS swimwear line. The new metallic collection is available in 10 styles and three colors (nickel, champagne and gold), in sizes XXS to 4X. Prices range from $48 to $128. SKIMS Metallic Swim is available on SKIMS website now.

To promote the new metallic pieces, British artist and photographer Nadia Lee Cohen shot a 70’s glam-inspired campaign and video. The Old Hollywood vibe is in evidence poolside with major makeup and big, voluminous hair, both on the models and on the fluffy poodles on set.

So far the Utility Sport collection features a skin hugging scoop neck tank, a short, a track pant, a zip up sports jacket and a bodysuit all available in three colors (stone, gunmetal, and onyx). The scoop neck tank is the only item also available in a light marble color. Can’t wait to see more of the outerwear drop.