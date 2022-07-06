Kim Kardashian Stuns on Runway at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Wearing a skintight black gown with attached gloves, SI Swimsuit cover model Kim Kardashian glided down the runway of the Balenciaga show on July 6 at Paris Couture Fashion Week. The reality star’s platinum blonde hair was pulled tightly back with two long strands draping beside each of her ears. Kardashian, who starred in a campaign for the label earlier this year, has long been associated with Balenciaga, famously wearing the brand at the 2021 Met Gala.

The beauty mogul was one of many famous names on the catwalk, joining Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman. Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid. Fellow SI Swimsuit model Emily Ratajkowski was sitting in the front row, showing her support for the SKIMS founder, who just dropped her metallic swim collection.

You could say that Kardashian has had a busy year. Not only did she shoot for SI Swimsuit in the Dominican Republic, largely featured in her new SKIMS swimwear line, she also launched her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, rebooted The Kardashians on Hulu and doubled the valuation of her shapewear company to $3.2 billion.

Walking in a couture fashion show added another first to her long list of accolades. "Walked in my first Paris Fashion Week show and a couture show at that!" wrote Kardashian on her Instagram stories. "A dream come true. Thank you Balenciaga and Demna."