Skip to main content
Night One of the SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch Party
Night One of the SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch Party

Lorena Duran’s Perfectly Styled Catsuit

The model balanced sexy and edgy in her party look.
Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2.

Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2.

Lorena Duran sported a body contouring, cutout Anoeses catsuit at an SI Swimsuit party in Hollywood, Florida. The Columbian beauty commanded the room with this sexy, fashionable, and somehow effortless look. Her favorite part? The fact that she could still use her phone through the fabric.

Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2.

Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2.

Duran paired the catsuit with a boxy oversized blazer for the early hours of the night and stripped it off for some late night dancing. Her black and gold YSL logo sandal was the perfect edition that offered an endless leg illusion. To finish off the look, she wore a snached high ponytail and an on-theme cat eye.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

View Lorena Duran's full 2022 photo shoot here.

Get The Look

The Catsuit:

Anoeses Bodysuit "Media"

Anoeses Bodysuit "Media"

The blazer:

The Frankie Shop Tansy Oversized Blazer

The Frankie Shop Tansy Oversized Blazer

H&M Oversized Linen Blazer

H&M Oversized Linen Blazer

The shoe:

Nine West Teeya Ankle Strap Sandal

Nine West Teeya Ankle Strap Sandal

Nine West Benz Strappy Sandal

Nine West Benz Strappy Sandal

1240804347
Fashion

Lorena Duran’s Perfectly Styled Catsuit

By Margot Zamet
1398412480
SwimNews

SI Swimsuit 2022 Gets Deep in South Florida: Night Two

By Jilian Sanz
b9a4d25a-74e3-48d6-b81e-be14cee3cbd5
Fashion

About Last Night’s Look, Thursday Night at SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch

By Margot Zamet
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy