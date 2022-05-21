Lorena Duran’s Perfectly Styled Catsuit
The model balanced sexy and edgy in her party look.
Lorena Duran sported a body contouring, cutout Anoeses catsuit at an SI Swimsuit party in Hollywood, Florida. The Columbian beauty commanded the room with this sexy, fashionable, and somehow effortless look. Her favorite part? The fact that she could still use her phone through the fabric.
Duran paired the catsuit with a boxy oversized blazer for the early hours of the night and stripped it off for some late night dancing. Her black and gold YSL logo sandal was the perfect edition that offered an endless leg illusion. To finish off the look, she wore a snached high ponytail and an on-theme cat eye.
