Lorena Duran’s Perfectly Styled Catsuit

Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2. Alexander Tomargo/Getty Images

Lorena Duran sported a body contouring, cutout Anoeses catsuit at an SI Swimsuit party in Hollywood, Florida. The Columbian beauty commanded the room with this sexy, fashionable, and somehow effortless look. Her favorite part? The fact that she could still use her phone through the fabric.

Lorena Duran at SI Swimsuit 2022 launch night 2. Mara Milam/SI Staff

Duran paired the catsuit with a boxy oversized blazer for the early hours of the night and stripped it off for some late night dancing. Her black and gold YSL logo sandal was the perfect edition that offered an endless leg illusion. To finish off the look, she wore a snached high ponytail and an on-theme cat eye.

Get The Look

The Catsuit:

The blazer:

The shoe: