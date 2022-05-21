SI Swimsuit 2022 Gets Deep in South Florida: Night Two

Skip to main content
Night One of the SI Swimsuit 2022 Launch Party
Josephine Skriver launch party FL

Josephine Skriver posing at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

On Friday, May 20, the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue continued to enjoy its well-deserved moment in the sun as the models descended on sunny South Florida, flocking en masse to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The night—the first of a weekend of well-appointed happenings including panels touching upon everything from mental health to motherhood—set the tone for what promises to be an inclusive few days cemented in positivity.

Marquita Pring and Georgina Pring at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

Camille Kostek, who handled red-carpet hosting duties Thursday night in New York City, passed the proverbial baton to rookie Kamie Crawford and 10-year veteran Kate Bock. (Kostek was accompanied here by supportive boyfriend/NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.). Crawford stunned in a chainmail ensemble and equally retro curly do—different from the sleek locks she donned the night before. Bock gave a glimpse of just how lovely she looks in white (she set to marry Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love this summer—in a floor-length dress complete with a midriff-revealing ruched cut-out. The evening’s hostesses took to the carpet, mics in hand, with a promise to “better get to know” their fellow issue dwellers.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

And that they did.

Crawford and Bock dug deep to learn more intimate details of the models’ shoot experiences as well as more about what their participation in the weekend’s events will look like. Tanaye White, who promises to be dressing in pink all weekend, will take part in Saturday’s first panel, which will focus on mental health (a subject about which she is a vocal advocate for). Kelly Hughes and Hunter McGrady will discuss adventures in motherhood during an afternoon panel in association with Frida Mom, one of SI Swimsuit’s official Pay With Change partners.

Kate Bock and Kamie Crawford interviewing Tanaye White at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

Kate Bock and Kamie Crawford interviewing Olivia Ponton at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

The partygoers enjoyed the night at the hotel’s Daer nightclub, which was privately theirs for the evening, allowing for all the 360-selfie taking and dancing that Miami calls for. 

Kelly Hughes holds the new 2022 SI Swimsuit magazine which she's featured in.

Duckie Thot and Cindy Kimberly pose at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party in South Florida.

View full 2022 galleries from the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue here.

