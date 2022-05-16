Lorena Duran 2022: Montenegro
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along with Josephine Skriver, Brooks Nader, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.
Duran made her SI Swimsuit Debut in 2020. Duran is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign.
Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 Issue.
To learn more about Montenegro click here.| To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.
Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.
Hair: DJ Quintero of the Wall Group
Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: James Macar
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali.
Shop swimsuits by Norma Kamali: Shop this look with the Gunmetal Stud V Neck Marissa ($595) and in white ($575). You can also find other simpler designs in the same style like this black ($150) and white ($150) version.
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Top by Andi Bagus. Earrings by Lisa Gozlan.
Shop swimsuits by Lybethras: You can find Lybethras swimwear on Amazon.
Shop clothing by Andi Bagus: You can find a similar style with this Yogi Wrap Cardigan ($54.99).
Shop earrings by Lisa Gozlan: E001 in gold ($80).
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by INDAH. Earrings by Casa Clara.
Shop swimsuits by INDAH: Shop the swimsuit look with the Cora Bottom (now on sale for $91, originally $101). You can get a matching Nova Top ($92). You can also find it in white and red.
Shop earrings by Casa Clara: Shop a similar style with the Natalie ($36) geometric acetate drop earrings.
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires. Necklace by Michelle Ross.
Shop swimsuits by Gabriela Pires
Shop necklaces by Michelle Ross: Liliam in Flint (Sold out, $198). See similar: Liliam in Tigers Eye (Sold out, $198).
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Nessy Swimwear. Earrings by Casa Clara.
Shop swimsuits by Nessy Swimwear
Shop earrings by Casa Clara: The Clara in Cocoa Plaid ($72) earrings are fringe-style with beading and come in three different color sets.
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by Luli Fama Swimwear
Shop swimsuits by Luli Fama Swimwear: Match this look with the Open Side One Piece Bodysuit ($162).
Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro. Swimsuit by INDAH.
Shop swimsuits by INDAH: Shop a similar style with this Kali Colorblock Twist Bikini Top ($67) and Borneo Colorblock Supermodel Bikini Bottom ($89).