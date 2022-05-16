Lorena Duran was photographed by James Macari in Montenegro along with Josephine Skriver, Brooks Nader, Duckie Thot, Olivia Ponton, Yumi Nu and Katie Austin.

Duran made her SI Swimsuit Debut in 2020. Duran is perhaps best known as the first curvy model to be used in a Victoria's Secret campaign.

Montenegro is filled with breathtaking scenery, distinctive culture and tradition, offering an unforgettable traveling experience. Montenegrins are proud, generous, welcoming and open to everyone. Combining Mediterranean charm with Balkan passion, it’s no wonder Montenegro has slowly emerged as one of the leading tourist destinations in Europe. Filled with natural beauty, this country of miracles made an obvious choice to be the first stop of the year for the SI Swimsuit team as they began production for the 2022 Issue.

To learn more about Montenegro click here.| To plan your next vacation to Montenegro click here.

Montenegro’s landscape is stunning, vast and feels almost untouched. By the sea you get a Mediterranean vibe (though, technically on the Adriatic sea), while the northern part of the country offers beautiful mountains, lakes and cooler temperatures. The team wanted to work with suits that felt natural in the surroundings and that had a utilitarian edge to them. Burnt oranges and olive greens and browns were some of our favorite tones here as they reflected the natural colors of the architecture and nature.

Hair: DJ Quintero of the Wall Group

Makeup: Christyna Kay of Art Department

Photographer: James Macar

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.