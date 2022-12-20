Lorraine Pascale Shares 8 New Year’s Resolutions for 2023

Lorraine Pascale. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

One-time SI Swimsuit model Lorraine Pascale frequently shares doses of inspiration with her 262,000 Instagram followers.

The 50-year-old cookbook author and TV food personality rang in her milestone birthday this year and is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in psychology, so she’s got a lot on her plate these days. All the same, she frequently takes the time to share inspirational content with her social media followers, including a recent Instagram post on eight things to consider for the year ahead.

Pascale’s advice, in the form of New Year’s resolutions for 2023, is as follows:

1. Detaching with love from unhealthy people​​​​​​​​.

2. Realizing most people are also just making it up as they go along​​​​​​​​.

3. Talking to yourself in a more supportive way​​​​​​​​.

4. Working on knowing you have always been good enough​​​​​​​​.

5. Working through any shame and regret​​​​​​​​.

6. Dance, yoga or moving your body more to release trapped emotions​​​​​​​​.

7. Putting yourself first more often​​​​​​​​.

8. Connecting more with your inner power and going for what you really want​​​​​​​​.

Her followers chimed in to the comments section of the post, thanking Pascale for her motivational message.

“Love these positive affirmations ❤️,” commented one fan, while another person said, “The absolute truth ❤️.”

She credited New York Times best-selling author Alex Elle for inspiring her post, as the writer has recently been sharing a series of thoughtful posts on her own IG account of things to leave behind in 2022 and things to reconsider going in to 2023.

Pascale, who was featured in the 1998 SI Swimsuit Issue when she was photographed by Myers Robertson in the Galapagos, shared another post on the same day that really drove home her message of self-love.

“Be proud of who you are because it’s been one hell of a ride becoming her 🤍,” she captioned her selfie.