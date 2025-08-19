Swimsuit

6 Times SI Swimsuit Models Perfected the Sporty Swimwear Trend

We’re obsessed with this swim look.

Diana Nosa

XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

While lounging on the beach or going for a quick swim is high on the list of things to do while wearing a swimsuit, so is engaging in sporty activities. After all, near the water is where sports like surfing and beach volleyball take place.

Shopping for swimsuits that provide function and style can feel like a never-ending search. However, SI Swimsuit models have been rocking sporty swimsuits that achieve this and so much more for years. Here are six images that prove just that.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid is wearing a checkered tankini at the Jersey Shore.
Gigi Hadid was photographed by Ben Watts at the Jersey Shore. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Being able to perform tricks on a skaboard made out of wood and wheels isn’t as easy as it looks. It involves being suave, smooth and collected. All the more reason why skaters should have a swimsuit to match that energy. A perfect place to start is something like what Gigi Hadid wore in her Jersey Shore shoot in 2014.

From the checkered pattern to the fun cut-out, this ensemble emits cool girl energy.

Robin Holzken

Robin Holzken is wearing a yellow and black bikini in the Bahamas.
Robin Holzken was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by Body Glove. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Yellow is a head-turning color that summer wouldn’t be the same without. A two-piece like this one by Body Glove is ideal for water sports with tons of movement. Whether it’s diving or water polo, a swimsuit like this one offers all the coverage needed to produce the best performance.

Robin Holzken slayed this look effortlessly in the Bahamas in 2018, with the Sony player on the side being a nice touch. Once again, this goes to show how sporty and glam can co-exist.

XANDRA

XANDRA is wearing a red one-piece swimsuit.
XANDRA was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

This crimson red one-piece zip-up that XANDRA wore in Belize last year scores 10s across the board. Whether styled all the way zipped up to do some beach yoga or go kayaking, they can. On the flip side, if someone wants to wear it like this SI Swimsuit model and show off a little skin while going for a run on the beach, that’s fine, too. No matter the activity, this Agent Provocateur swimsuit and those similar to it will supply everything needed for seamless summer activities.

Some may believe one-piece swimsuits are boring, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Adding various embellishments, like the way this swimsuit has zippers throughout, will make you a standout on a crowded beach.

Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Cook Islands.
Nina Agdal was photographed by James Macari in Cook Islands. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Another way to blend athletics and swimsuits is by paying homage to sports in any creative way. For example, this bright green swimsuit Nina Agdal wore in the Cook Islands in 2014 reminds us of tennis.

Other ways to go about being innovative with a swimsuit design include black and white items with designs that look like they’re soccer ball-inspired or an all-orange ‘fit to deliver major basketball baddie vibes.

Halima Aden

Halima Aden is wearing a yellow and blue burkini in Kenya.
Halima Aden was photographed by Yu Tsai in Kenya. Burkini by Amazon. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sporty swimsuits don’t just stop at typical bikinis and one-pieces; burkinis also deserve praise. Halima Aden’s 2019 feature in Kenya included this breathtaking yellow and blue piece that’s super vibrant.

In addition to needing to cover up, those wearing burkinis know they’re also great for high movement sports or activities that can be harsh on the skin, with the protective layer of clothing serving as protection.

Hailey Clauson

Hailey Clauson is wearing a white crop top and bikini bottom in the Bahamas.
Hailey Clauson was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. Top by FILA. Necklace by Chanel at Shrimpton Couture. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Sports wouldn’t be what they are today without the dedication of die-hard fans who love sitting on the sidelines. But just because fans aren’t directly involved in the sport doesn’t mean they can’t dress the part. An outfit that mixes swim, sports and modern fashion like Hailey Clauson’s is outstanding.

Clauson’s ensemble, which she wore in the Bahamas in 2018, also embraces the mismatched trend. If you are feeling more sporty one day but want the flashiness swimsuits typically provide, adding a pair of bikini bottoms can help with that. Bikini lovers can add a pair of sneakers to nail that athletic look.

