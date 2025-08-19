Olivia Dunne, Katie Austin and Other SI Swimsuit Models ‘Sink’ or ‘Swim’ These Popular Trends
Tune in as SI Swimsuit stars Olivia Dunne, Katie Austin, Nicole Williams English, Ellie Thumann, XANDRA, Jasmine Sanders and more vote to “sink” or “swim” popular phrases, trends and habits.
TRANSCRIPT
That’s a bad question for me.
Saying “it’s giving”
These little trend things like are very cringy to me. It’s giving what?
Uh, that one’s hard. I kinda hate it, but I’m also like, I do it.
It’s giving is giving, I love it.
And period, like that’s my favorite one right now.
Oh, absolutely.
Is this giving?
So, so last year, baby.
Voice memos and voice texts?
I do that.
Oh my gosh, full swim. Speed swim.
No.
If you’re just going, um, so, uh, no to the voice note.
I love to give a voice memo and give a voice text, not that I know the difference, I think they’re the same thing.
Everything I do is voice text and so it never makes any sense. But that’s how I am, I make no sense.
Always. My friends hate me for it.
I’m not the biggest FaceTimer, so it’s a way still to see what’s going on in everyone’s lives.
I do it all the time. Maybe because I’m a toddler mom, so it’s easier.
Starting a hobby just for the outfit?
No, I’m too busy.
Starting a hobby for the outfit is wonderful.
Oh my God, yeah, like tennis, are you kidding me? See me this summer, I can barely use a f------ tennis racket, but I will be wearing those tennis outfits like popping off.
Sure, why not?
Yeah, I like that.
Swim, big on that.
Swim.
I gotta say yes because I’m guilty of doing it.
I totally would.
But no ‘cause it’s lame if you’re not honest. Let’s be real with the content.
Romanticizing your life?
I do it every day. I have to.
Absolutely. Like, how do you think I got here?
Romanticizing my life is very romantic.
Swim, for sure.
I do that every day.
I’m not very romantic, so I’m gonna say sink.
Swim. We should all be doing that every day.