Olivia Dunne’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
Internet phenomenon Olivia Dunne has changed the game for women athletes since joining TikTok in 2020 and becoming the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media in just a few years. Through the emergence of name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, the New Jersey native and now-former LSU gymnast also became the highest-paid female college athlete.
Among her many accolades, including partnerships with brands like Grubhub, Bodyarmor, Purina and Vuori—plus, most recently, Fanatics Sportsbook—Dunne is also a three-time SI Swimsuit model, making her debut in the magazine in 2023. Fast forward to just two years later, and the 22-year-old landed a cover spot for this year’s issue.
Let’s chronicle Dunne’s inspiring journey with SI Swimsuit through the years, highlighting her best moments in print and digital.
Dunne’s 2023 debut
In April 2023, it was officially announced that Dunne would be joining the SI Swimsuit family as part of that year’s issue. Traveling to Puerto Rico for her debut feature, she posed for Ben Watts’s lens for a collection of stellar pics, embracing nature on the beach while also showing off some awesome gymnastic moves.
With a darker aesthetic of shades of black and edgy prints, Dunne channeled total cool girl energy for her first appearance in the fold.
Not only did Dunne’s talent and success attract SI Swimsuit, but also her strength and openness when defending herself and other women. In 2022, she was targeted by a piece in the New York Times titled “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells,” which argued that female athletes pursuing NIL deals have to lean on their sexuality rather than their athleticism.
The then-gymnast reacted with a pointed Instagram story in her team leotard, tagging the magazine and writing, “Is this too much?” Dunne has continued to be an outspoken voice for women athletes who are sexualized for just wearing their uniforms.
“I think it’s important to stand up for yourself,” Dunne shared on set for her debut feature. “Maybe it’s the Jersey girl in me, but I think girls needed to know it wasn’t O.K., especially posting things that any other college kid would post in—a leotard—which is the required uniform for being a gymnast. It’s ridiculous.”
She also touched on her NIL success and how she hoped her career could inspire women and girls to follow in her ambitious footsteps. “I want to show young girls that you can have it all, and you don’t need to choose between whatever it is you’re passionate about,” she added. “You can be passionate about music, art. You don’t need to pick and choose. You can do it all and be successful. I think you need to set your own expectations for success and dream big.”
Dunne called the opportunity to appear in the magazine a “dream come true,” adding: “The way that the [SI Swimsuit] brand has evolved and has become such a positive spotlight for women to tell their stories and to spread awesome messages of being strong, sexy and beautiful, I knew that was something I wanted to be part of.”
In July 2023, just two months after the SI Swimsuit issue was released, it was announced that Dunne had launched The Livvy Fund, an organization to help fellow female LSU athletes land NIL deals.
Her 2024 return
With such a fabulous debut, Dunne was, of course, invited back to SI Swimsuit for the 2024 issue—this time, featured as a rookie. For this shoot, she jetted off to the scenic coastline of Portugal, where she reunited with Watts for her sophomore feature. Posing next to gorgeous greenery and in the rain, she channeled a cottagecore aesthetic with feminine patterns and styles.
Just months after Dunne’s debut issue, SI Swimsuit announced her return for the 60th anniversary last year.
“Last year, we featured Livvy the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and an all star on the rise. This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay, who continues to break barriers, continues to work hard and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes,” Editor in chief MJ Day shared of Dunne’s sophomore appearance.
And while the experience may have been less nerve-wracking in her sophomore year, Dunne wasn’t any less grateful or excited for the opportunity.
“Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing’s changed,” Dunne stated on set in Portugal. “It’s still a dream come true. I can’t believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”
Dunne’s career continued to grow as she solidified her place as a rookie in SI Swimsuit, sharing with the team on location in 2024: “Ever since my last SI shoot, I feel like it just opened a bunch of new doors into the modeling world and media world.”
She also touched on her organization, The Livvy Fund, sharing how important its purpose is to her. “I’m blessed enough to have all these opportunities with NIL, and I just wanted to provide NIL opportunities for the women student athletes at LSU,” she explained.
While shooting for her sophomore feature, Dunne also opened up on her self-confidence, admitting that it was something of a work in progress despite her success.
“Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident,” she divulged. “But SI [Swimsuit]’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”
Her 2025 cover
When Dunne returned for her third consecutive shoot with SI Swimsuit, she had no idea she was modeling for her very first cover spot. Teaming up with Watts for another feature, the model, who was recovering from a fractured kneecap at the time of her shoot, brought her A-game again. Except this time, she brought an extra layer of confidence to Bermuda as she prepared to enter her next era of life.
Dunne, who retired from gymnastics just about a month before the release of the 2025 issue, was surprised with the news that she landed the cover by the SI Swimsuit team during a virtual meeting, as captured in the video below.
“Are you kidding me? Thank you so much. Oh my god, MJ [Day], this is a dream come true,” Dunne reacted when seeing her cover. “I can’t believe it. Oh my god. That photo is so good. That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model. This bikini, this was the one. I felt like such a baddie in it. This is the best day of my life. This is so exciting.”
“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself,” Dunne also shared on the call, referencing her life post-gymnastics. “This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience, and then they flip the page open, and it’s just a badass story inside. I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”
Dunne served as one of four cover models for this year’s magazine, joining fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles, actor/director/producer Salma Hayek Pinault and model Lauren Chan.
In Bermuda, Dunne rocked multiple animal print suits along with bright colors, embodying the sunny and warm location. During launch week in New York City, the content creator dished on her favorite swimsuit trends for this summer, and, of course, she had to mention the styles and prints she wore for her cover shoot.
“Like my [SI Swimsuit] cover, I’m loving animal print and mix-matched animal prints,” she shared at the Social Club pop-up. “It never goes out of style, and it’s so fun and youthful.
Of course, Dunne’s cover moment was celebrated by not only fans, friends and the SI Swimsuit team, but also by fellow brand models. SI Swimsuit Legend Camille Kostek, who won the inaugural open casting call in 2018 and has posed for the magazine every year since, couldn’t say sweeter things about the cover girl.
The pair appeared on Sirius XM’s This is Happening with Mark Zito and Ryan Sampson during launch week, where Kostek told Dunne:
“There’s so much that you endure, and I just want to say thank you. You’re meant to be here at this time [...], you’re so deserving, and I’m so happy to have you [as] a part of the family.”
Her 2025 SI Swimsuit runway appearance
And Dunne’s 2025 run with SI Swimsuit didn’t stop with her appearance on the cover of the magazine. Just weeks later, she debuted on the brand’s runway show during Swim Week in Miami, Fla., going viral for her incredible move on the catwalk—yes, as seen below, she did a split. Rocking red and white pieces with her blonde hair down in waves, she was a total vision while strutting her stuff.
Dunne’s suits—including a Gabriela Pires one-piece and multiple pieces from Oh Polly’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collaboration—embraced her fun and bold side, allowing her to be her authentic self while walking down the runway.
Dunne had the pleasure of opening up the show, which also included a live performance by July digital cover star Jessie Murph, proving her talent as a runway model.
“it all happened in a split second ;),” Dunne joked on Instagram when sharing shots from her runway appearance, which, of course, were met with so much praise.
“That time you broke the internet…..again… 👏👏❤️,” Day commented on Dunne’s post—a statement we wholeheartedly agree with. Her epic split was covered by the likes of People Magazine, US Weekly, USA Today and more. Needless to say, her appearance was amplified across the internet.
Backstage, Dunne got to spend time with other SI Swimsuit models, such as fellow New Jersey native Alix Earle, snapping fabulous shots while enjoying the high energy together.
“My first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I’m nearly a different person, and I feel like it's because of those amazing women that are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path,” Dunne shared with SI Swimsuit earlier this year—a testament to the bonds that are formed through this SI Swimsuit journey.
Calling Dunne “impressive” would be an understatement, and as she enters a new chapter post-gymnastics, she continues to surprise her fans with her latest moves.