3 Major Swimwear Trends You Will Be Seeing Everywhere in 2023

New year, new fashion trends. Baggy jeans seem to be here to stay, sheer everything continues to dominate the red carpet, and simple clean nail designs are popping up right and left. But what does swimwear have in store for us?

At Miami Swim Week last summer, Ivy Heilman, senior swimwear buyer for Anthropologie, gave us her take on the top swimwear trends from the runway. Prior to joining Anthropologie in January 2020, Heilman spent 16 years working for L Brands (Victoria’s Secret, Pink, and La Senza). We’re leaning on her vast expertise again to spot the swimwear trends that we will see everywhere in 2023.

Here’s what she had to say about what to look out for this year.

Matching Minis

“The mini skirt is an essential third piece to the bikini this season, completing your look and taking you from pool to bar in no time. I also love the skirt layered over for a more modest bottom coverage that is still super sexy.”

Dimensional Details

“3D details ruled the runways and add a special something to your suit. I’m loving how this shows up giving floral a fresh take for the season. Bows continue to see an uptick in trend!”

Bridal Bliss

“With the post-Covid wedding surge expected to continue in 2023, swim is a key piece of the bridal wardrobe. From bachelorette to honeymoon, brands are offering bridal-ready looks with extra special details. More and more brands are offering ‘Bridal Edits’ as part of their collections.”