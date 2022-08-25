Marquita Pring Sets Healthy Boundaries

As part of its 2022 issue launch, the SI Swimsuit team headed to South Florida for a weekend of events and activities at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. In a discussion devoted to the topic of mental health, SI Swimsuit models Camille Kostek, Marquita Pring, Kate Bock and Tanaye White opened up about their experiences in front of a live audience as part of a panel sponsored by Maybelline Brave Together. Pring, in particular, talked about how therapy has played a pivotal role in her self-development.

Pring opened up about her own mental health journey by revealing what self-work she focuses on in her therapy sessions. “To really understand yourself and what triggers you and what sets you off to understand your boundaries and to trust your intuition,” she said. “I think those are things that I have really struggled with my entire life, and it’s taken me a long time to get to where I am. But therapy has been a huge help for me.”

Pring, who shared her tips for combatting anxiety at the panel, also noted that therapy has been vital in dealing with trauma and learning to trust herself again. “It’s [therapy] become a part of my life that just sort of helps me in every aspect to just be able to speak to somebody that you’ve gotten to know and trust a professional who can just help you deal with any issue you might have,” she said. “At the end of the day, we are all humans and we are all so similar, despite our differences, in the things that we’ve dealt with in childhood, the trauma we’ve had to deal with and the ways that we find to cope. Just listen to yourself, listen to your intuition and grow.”

Therapy has given Pring the opportunity and breeding ground to do just that and now she’s paying it forward to help others do the same.