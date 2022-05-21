SI Swimsuit Models Share Tips To Combat Anxiety in Panel at 2022 Launch

Host Joy Allison Taylor, and SI Swimsuit models Marquita Pring, Kate Bock, Camille Kostek and Tanaye White at a panel discussion at the 2022 SI Swimsuit launch. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Many of the women featured in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue use their platforms and reach to speak on the issue of mental health. They routinely share openly and honestly about their struggles and talk candidly about what they do to combat anxiety when it starts to creep in.

On Saturday, May 21, a panel presented by Maybelline Brave Together tackled this topic in a discussion led by SI Swimsuit models Kate Bock, Camille Kostek, Marquita Pring and Tanaye White, and moderated by media personality, Joy Taylor. Like our physical health, mental health is something we should place emphasis on taking care of. “This is not an issue; it’s something we all have,” says Bock. The models gave lots of tips and advice in this space. Pring noted that she swears by speaking with a professional while Kostek regularly journals and incorporates affirmations into her day. And no one should ever underestimate the power of a White-approved bubble bath, complete with candle light and Netflix.

Here’s what some of the women had to say about their personal mental-health journeys:

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Marquita Pring

“Anxiety is huge for me; I’ve been dealing with it the majority of my life, but I’ve found that we have to tell ourselves we are so much stronger than that–we are women and we’re amazing. And it may not go away, but we can control it. I say it’s like a little puppy that’s always with me, but sometimes I have to tell it to sit.”

Kate Bock

“It is so important to have someone to talk to because when you put it all out there, you realize that everyone is dealing with something. Don’t compare yourself to other people—your legacy is in being a good person; that’s what people care about and will remember.”

Camille Kostek

“You know when people write affirmations, ‘I am kind, I am abundance, I am good.’ What if we stopped saying ‘I have anxiety,’ and started saying ‘I am healing from anxiety’? When you write, you spell a word, but when you speak, you cast a spell and that’s powerful. Use it wisely.”

Tanaye White

“I’ve realized that if it doesn’t bring me joy, it’s bringing me pain. So I'm aware and vocal about the things that I can control that bring me joy because it’s important to take care of your mind. After all, your brain is what makes you do everything.”