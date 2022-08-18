Shop Olivia Ponton’s Casual Late-Summer Look

Last month we saw 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton make her runway debut at Miami Swim Week, and this month we’re drooling over her relaxed summer style. Ponton has been rocking some seriously cute, casual and crafty looks. Want proof? Check out this recent IG post below:

Ponton simply captioned her post, “👖🏳️‍🌈”, leaving us to revel in her relaxed streetwear.

Luckily, we’ve pulled her look so you can wear it yourself. A versatile striped button-down, skinny strap top, high-rise jean shorts, classic white sneakers and timeless belt for an ensemble that’s both simple and fresh. Complete the aesthetic with a cute purse, hoop earrings and some Apple AirPods Max and you’ll be gliding down the street.

Get The Look:

The Striped Shirt

The White Cami

The Jean Short

The Gold Hoop

Apple Airpods Max

The Black Belt

The Bag

The Shoe

For more inspiration from SI Swimsuit’s social media editor-at-large, shop Ponton’s looks from her 2022 shoot in Montenegro.