Skip to main content
Olivia Ponton Gets Extreme in Montenegro
Olivia Ponton Gets Extreme in Montenegro

Shop Olivia Ponton’s Casual Late-Summer Look

Walk the city streets in fashionable comfort.

Last month we saw 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie Olivia Ponton make her runway debut at Miami Swim Week, and this month we’re drooling over her relaxed summer style. Ponton has been rocking some seriously cute, casual and crafty looks. Want proof? Check out this recent IG post below:

Ponton simply captioned her post, “👖🏳️‍🌈”, leaving us to revel in her relaxed streetwear.

Luckily, we’ve pulled her look so you can wear it yourself. A versatile striped button-down, skinny strap top, high-rise jean shorts, classic white sneakers and timeless belt for an ensemble that’s both simple and fresh. Complete the aesthetic with a cute purse, hoop earrings and some Apple AirPods Max and you’ll be gliding down the street.

Get The Look: 

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

The Striped Shirt

Striped button down shirt olivia ponton

Silk & Salt Striped Shirt - Navy ($48)

The White Cami

white tank like olivia ponton

Free People Seamless Brami - White ($20)

The Jean Short

high rise jean short like olivia ponton

Levi's Levi's - High Rise Frayed Hem Shorts (now $39.99)

The Gold Hoop

chunky gold hoop like olivia ponton

Adina's Jewels Chunky Hollow Hoop Earring ($68)

Apple Airpods Max

apple air pods max

Apple AirPods Max Bluetooth Wireless Headphones ($549)

The Black Belt

black belt like olivia ponton

H&M Belt ($9.99)

The Bag

bag like olivia ponton

Dior Saddle Pouch ($2,350)

The Shoe

white sneaker like Olivia Ponton

Steve Madden Troy White Leather ($109.95)

For more inspiration from SI Swimsuit’s social media editor-at-large, shop Ponton’s looks from her 2022 shoot in Montenegro.

olivia ponton street style
Fashion

Shop Olivia Ponton’s Casual Late-Summer Look

By Evan Nachimson
Untitled design (3)
Industry Conversations

Brooks Nader Gives Inspirational Pep Talk

By Evan Nachimson
GettyImages-1402796451
Beauty

Bobbi Brown Released a New Eyeshadow Kit Inspired by Saje Nicole

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy