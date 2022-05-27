SI Swimsuit Launch Week Gift Bags: Here’s What’s Inside

The 2022 SI Swimsuit issue launch weekend was packed full of activities, from a private red carpet event in NYC on May 19 (complete with a Ciara concert) to two days of panels and workout classes in Florida. But, in addition to the celebrations, the models were given gift bags packed with goodies. So, what were the women treated to this year?

Well, first, let’s just start by saying many of this year’s magazine stars jetted from New York to Florida on May 20 on a private plane. It was there where models like Christen Harper and Katie Austin got to open their gifts (does it get any better than free gear on a chartered flight?). And it was a mix of swag.

Beauty

First, let’s talk about the beauty items. The models were treated to products from skincare line Supergoop, Vita Liberata Self Tanner, NUDESTIX Skincare, and items from Therabody. They received the Floreale Vince Camuto Perfume. Then the women got a whole bunch of makeup from MNY. Instant Age Rewind Brightener, Instant Age Rewind Neutralizer, Sky High Cosmic Black Mascara, and Master Chrome Highlighter in Rose Gold all came in the makeup back. Plus, they got Cheek Heat Blush, Curl Bounce Mascara, Super Stay Vinyl Ink Lipcolor, and Lifter Gloss in various shades to customize their individual looks.

Self Care

As far as other self-care items, the models received a sweatsuit from Aviator Nation, a candle from Anecdote, energy drinks from CELSIUS, and a copy of cover model Maye Musk’s inspirational memoir “A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success.” Other health-focused gear included meal service gift cards from Sakara and Cure Hydration Packs with a water bottle.

Fashion

Also included were a set of Skims bra and underwear, a Forever 21 swimsuit, and Nine West sunglasses. The bags themselves were provided by Sheergeer, and are the perfect beach or pool bag.

Of course, the greatest gift of all was having the opportunity for the models to come together and celebrate a groundbreaking issue. But the goodies are certainly a nice perk!

