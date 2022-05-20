Ciara Electrifies Crowd In Her Performance at 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch Event

Skip to main content
Ciara Dreamed of Being on the Cover of SI Swimsuit When She Was Younger
The entertainer left the room buzzing and wanting more.
Ciara strikes a pose at 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event.

Thursday night at the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel New York, the stars of SI Swimsuit came together to celebrate the launch of the new 2022 issue. To kick things off, Camille Kostek hosted the red carpet livestream, chatting with everyone from cover models Maye Musk and Yumi Nu to rookies like Katie Austin and Christen Harper. There was electricity in the air and the venue was buzzing after Ciara’s energetic live performance.

The entertainer and 2022 cover model performed to a lively crowd supplying her with a steady stream of woos . The set list included hits “Level Up,” “1, 2 Step,” “Goodies,” “Ride”, “Body Party” and “Lose Control.” It’s safe to say no one was left disappointed.

The Grammy-winning artist was joined on stage by a group of dancers while donning a jewel-embezzled cowboy hat that looked similar to the one she wore in her 2022 cover shoot in Barbados. Ciara’s husband, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was in the crowd, having surprised his wife at the event on the red carpet with a bouquet of flowers.

You can view the 2022 photo shoot for Ciara here.

Ciara on stage at 2022 SI Swimsuit launch event.

WiIlson contributed a piece, a letter to his wife, to the 2022 Swimsuit Issue. He wrote, “​​Everybody knows about Ciara’s ability to dance. Sometimes I think that’s a metaphor for how she lives her life. She doesn’t just dance to entertain people. No, she dances to make the world dance with her, to spread energy and positivity.” That was abundantly clear to all those who saw Ciara’s performance at the launch event. 

