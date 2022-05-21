About Last Night’s Look

Last night kicked off the launch celebration of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. At the Hard Rock Hotel New York in Times Square, we danced (to a private Ciara performance), we laughed, we cheered and we traded in our swimsuits for some really cute dresses. The revival of our New York City red carpet was just what we all needed.

Brooks Nader at SI Swimsuit launc

Like a pro, Brooks Nader paired her Marmar Halim gown with a bottle of champagne.

Natalie Merenduina in Natalia Fedner.

Natalie Merenduina gave a sexy edgy chainmail moment in Natalia Fedner.

Christen Harper in a sequin Alex Perry mini dress and Saint Laurent pumps.

Christen Harper took over room service deliveries in a sequin Alex Perry mini dress and Saint Laurent pumps.

Producer Cindi Blair in Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and Manolo Blahnik sandal.

Producer extraordinaire Cindi Blair ran the show and went walkie-talkie chic in this Dolce and Gabbana corset dress and Manolo Blahnik sandal.

SI Swimsuit Liz Wentworth stuck in a staircase. It happens.

If you’re going to get stuck in a staircase, you might as well make the most of it like Swimsuit intern Liz Wentworth did in a pleated dress and color blocking accessories.

Marquita Pring dancing at The Attico. Mara Milam / SI Staff

A relatable post-show glow courtesy of heels off! Marquita Pring danced the night away in The Attico.

Duckie Thot in pink velvet Balenciaga catsuit. Mara Milam / SI Staff

Duckie Thot went head-to-toe (literally) pink in this velvet Balenciaga catsuit.

Hairstylist Adam Maclay playing the drums in a custom kilt by Houston Kiltmakers.

Hairstylist Adam Maclay may have won the night with this number, with a custom kilt straight from Scotland, by Houston Kiltmakers, Theory shirt and tie, and Prada Boots (which had side pockets that were apparently home to some to-go snacks).

Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton at SI Swimsuit's 2022 launch party.

Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton clearly got the glitz memo. Austin is wearing Retrofête and Ponton is in Yousef Al Jasmi.

Tanaye White dancing in Dress y Sherri Hill. Mara Milam / SI Staff

Tanaye White proved you can get down in a gown. Dress y Sherri Hill.