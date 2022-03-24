Spring Style Must-Haves From Brooks Nader
Spring has finally returned, which means it’s time to pack up your sweaters and start thinking about warm weather clothing. (Finally!) It’s also never a bad idea to get rid of items that haven’t seen the light of day in years and to add some pieces that will be your new go-to staples. To help give you a head start on your spring fashion refresh, Brooks Nader is sharing her must-have items for the season.
The SI Swimsuit model is constantly on the run, so it’s important for her to be stylish yet comfortable. If you browse her Instagram, you will see she prefers to stick with more classic pieces that look good and are versatile. Check out her top-five list below.
Read More
Sneakers
“You can dress them up or down, and if you’re like me and walk everywhere during the spring, comfort is KEY!”
Brooks' Pick: The New Balance 550White Green ($296)
Trousers
“I’ve been obsessed with throwing on a pair of trousers with sneakers and a T-shirt or crop top. They’re so comfortable you feel like you’re wearing sweats but look elevated and chic!”
Brooks' Pick: The Mason Pant from Reformation ($178).
Gold Hoops
“Timeless and you can’t go wrong! They are good for the gym or date night. I think they’re so classic and have been a staple of mine since I was 18! Stick with what you know.”
Brooks' Pick: Ashley Hoops from Electric Picks ($68).
Handbag
“I’ve always been a bag girl, and this is where I usually splurge! I think they make a look! You can be in head-to-toe H&M or Zara, throw in a designer bag, and bam!, you look like a million bucks!”
Brooks' Pick: The Mini Jodi from Bottega Veneta ($2,250).
Sunscreen
“This is my dermatologist’s No. 1 rule for good skin! Even if it’s overcast or raining, never skip a day of SPF!”
Brooks' Pick: Eclipse SPF 50+ from iS CLINICAL ($48).
More Style Picks: