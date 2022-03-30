The SI Swimsuit Team's Top Product Picks for March

If you follow along on The Swimfluence Network App, by now you’ve learned that SI Swimsuit is run by a small, tight-knit team of women. This monthly series will pull together our favorite beauty, clothing, food and entertainment products we’re currently enjoying.

MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief Current Fave: DMH Aesthetics Light Shield Mask “A girl can dream right? I can at least do it for 15 minutes a day while I sit at my desk. Easy, painless and my son tells me I look like a stormtrooper so bonus?” ($190) Joanna Giunta, SI Swimsuit director of social media Current Fave: Oura Ring “I’ve had my Oura ring for a week now and it’s fantastic. I find myself prioritizing sleep and getting outside more with the prompts. It’s a chicer version of the Apple Watch!” ($299) Janine Berey, SI Swimsuit managing video producer

Current Faves: Makeup Forever Lip Liner and Maybelline Ice Lip Gloss

“I am such a sucker for an influencer tip. My most recent purchase was made from a product suggested by Tinx. I recently tried her lip liner/lip gloss combo, which I am loving. It has become part of my no-makeup makeup routine. It just gives me a little pick-me-up when I need to feel fresh-faced and more put together. Lip liner is Makeup Forever Wherever Walnut and lip gloss is Maybelline Ice 002 . Pair that with some mascara and you are ready to go!” ($20 and $9.49, respectively)