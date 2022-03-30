Skip to main content
Kate Bock's Top Five Wardrobe and Jewelry Staples
The SI Swimsuit Team's Top Product Picks for March

Everything we loved this month.

If you follow along on The Swimfluence Network App, by now you’ve learned that SI Swimsuit is run by a small, tight-knit team of women. This monthly series will pull together our favorite beauty, clothing, food and entertainment products we’re currently enjoying.

MJ Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief

Current Fave: DMH Aesthetics Light Shield Mask

“A girl can dream right? I can at least do it for 15 minutes a day while I sit at my desk. Easy, painless and my son tells me I look like a stormtrooper so bonus?” ($190) 

Joanna Giunta, SI Swimsuit director of social media

Current Fave: Oura Ring

“I’ve had my Oura ring for a week now and it’s fantastic. I find myself prioritizing sleep and getting outside more with the prompts. It’s a chicer version of the Apple Watch!” ($299)

Janine Berey, SI Swimsuit managing video producer

Current Faves: Makeup Forever Lip Liner and Maybelline Ice Lip Gloss

“I am such a sucker for an influencer tip. My most recent purchase was made from a product suggested by Tinx. I recently tried her lip liner/lip gloss combo, which I am loving. It has become part of my no-makeup makeup routine. It just gives me a little pick-me-up when I need to feel fresh-faced and more put together. Lip liner is Makeup Forever Wherever Walnut and lip gloss is Maybelline Ice 002 . Pair that with some mascara and you are ready to go!” ($20 and $9.49, respectively)

Sevan Kalayjian, SI Swimsuit media/talent relations consultant

Current Fave: The Roger Advantage Tennis Shoe

“I finally found the perfect tennis sneaker! Roger Federer partnered with On Cloud to make the ultimate tennis shoe that’s comfortable, supportive and chic. In my mind I play like Roger when I wear them.” ($139.99)

Ellie Gill, SI Swimsuit production coordinator

Current Fave: Catbird Welded Bracelets

“Bracelets that are welded on so they fit perfectly with no hanging clasps! Plus, they’re 14k gold so they won't’ tarnish and are dainty enough to want them on every day. My mom and I got matching ones in the styles 1976 and Sweet Nothing.” ($98-$344)

Margot Zamet, Fashion Editor

Current Fave: Saie Dew Blush

“I always opt for a cream blush to give a natural sun-kissed glow. This one is also great to dab on your lips. Saie is one of my favorite non-toxic beauty brands—their products never disappoint.” ($24)

Mara Milam, SI Swimsuit managing digital producer

Current Fave: Prose

“I’m constantly trying new things to keep my curls healthy and Prose has been a game changer. The custom formula they make for your hair takes into account things like the water hardness in your city — it makes a huge difference.” (Price various depending on the package you order, minimum for shampoo and conditioner is around $48)

