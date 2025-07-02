Go Behind the Scenes With 2025 SI Swimsuit Model Caroline Marks in Florida
Professional surfer Caroline Marks is an Olympic gold medalist, and as of this May, a two-time SI Swimsuit model. Though the 23-year-old athlete first appeared in the magazine in 2020, she returned to the fold this year, posing for photographer Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in her home city of Boca Raton, Fla.
While on set in the Sunshine State, Marks struck a series of stunning poses in the sand, and even took time to provide our team with a tour of her cell phone. She also recorded a behind the scenes video diary during her time on set, documenting everything from hair and makeup to her swimsuit fitting.
Marks traveled to location with her mom, Sarah, and on photo shoot day, the two were up bright and early at 5 a.m. to head to set. The athlete quickly jumped into the glam chair, where she worked with hairstylist Sam Leonardi and makeup artist Tracy Murphy. At roughly 8:25 a.m., Marks joined the SI Swimsuit fashion team for her bikini fitting, then spent the day posing in front of Horton’s lens, wrapping shortly after 5 p.m. The professional surfer brought along a unique prop for her SI Swimsuit feature, too: the gold medal she earned at the 2024 Paris Olympics in women’s surfing.
“It was an amazing day, great vibes, we had great weather, I can’t wait for you all to see the photos,” Marks teased at the end of her video.
Check out Mark’s complete 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue gallery at The Boca Raton here.