Swimsuit

Cindy Kimberly’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Is Your Perfect Mood Board for July

It’s been three years since these photos hit newsstands, and we’re clearly still not over it.

Bailey Colon

Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Cindy Kimberly may have been a rookie at SI Swimsuit when she was captured by Ben Watts’s lens on the beaches of Barbados. But when she stepped in front of the camera, she knew how to capture everyone’s attention.

“I think of modeling as acting,” Kimberly told SI Swimsuit at the time. “I tell myself I will be fierce that day, or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it.”

If we were to choose a persona for the then 23-year-old’s SI Swimsuit debut, we would say she’s the ultimate“It Girl”—but in this case, that’s not a character at all. That’s exactly who Kimberly is.

Cindy Kimberly wears a white patterned bikini ensemble in Barbados.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“I had this list of goals in my career, including that I wanted to start modeling, and I’ve been a fan of [SI Swimsuit] from the very beginning,” the Amsterdam native told NYLON. “I would admire people like Barbara Palvin [...] but I never thought that it was possible for me.”

The model called working with the brand a “bucket list” experience, one that seemed even a bit “far-fetched” at the time.

Cindy Kimberly wears a high-cut red one-piece swimsuit posing int the waters of Barbados with SI Swimsuit.
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Yandy. Necklaces by Electric Picks and En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Joining fellow rookies Christen Goff and Georgina Burke, alongside Tanaye White, Marquita Pring and Hailey Clauson, Kimberly shined in the tropical island shoot, sporting bold bikinis from Andi Bagus, Leslie Amon and Montce.

She especially turned heads in this Baywatch-inspired high-cut Yandy one-piece.

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Earrings by En Route Jewelry. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“15-year-old me would never believe me if I told her,” Kimberly reflected on her rookie debut. “Overall, I think just being able to be a part of something that embraces so many different types of women, making them feel celebrated and beautiful, is truly an honor.”

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Ark Swimwear. Shoes by Nike. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

The model was an inspiration then and is still a powerhouse to date. She launched her clothing brand LOBA just one year after her debut with the magazine.

This May, LOBA dropped their latest line for the summer, which features swimwear pieces of their own in cherry red and chocolate brown shades.

Cindy Kimberly
Cindy Kimberly was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

“Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression,” Kimberly continued. “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently—all in how you decide to dress that day.”

It’s her creativity that fuels her, the designer noted, “I think it’s human nature to be creative—everything we do is creative—but once you realize that you’re just as creative as everyone else, it’s like you open a door!”

Next. 8 Fourth of July Swimsuits to Pack for Your Long Holiday Weekend. 8 Fourth of July Swimsuits to Pack for Your Long Holiday Weekend. dark

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews