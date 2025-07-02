Cindy Kimberly’s 2022 SI Swimsuit Rookie Shoot Is Your Perfect Mood Board for July
Cindy Kimberly may have been a rookie at SI Swimsuit when she was captured by Ben Watts’s lens on the beaches of Barbados. But when she stepped in front of the camera, she knew how to capture everyone’s attention.
“I think of modeling as acting,” Kimberly told SI Swimsuit at the time. “I tell myself I will be fierce that day, or sexy or soft. And it all comes out in the photos. I love having to step into different characters for it.”
If we were to choose a persona for the then 23-year-old’s SI Swimsuit debut, we would say she’s the ultimate“It Girl”—but in this case, that’s not a character at all. That’s exactly who Kimberly is.
“I had this list of goals in my career, including that I wanted to start modeling, and I’ve been a fan of [SI Swimsuit] from the very beginning,” the Amsterdam native told NYLON. “I would admire people like Barbara Palvin [...] but I never thought that it was possible for me.”
The model called working with the brand a “bucket list” experience, one that seemed even a bit “far-fetched” at the time.
Joining fellow rookies Christen Goff and Georgina Burke, alongside Tanaye White, Marquita Pring and Hailey Clauson, Kimberly shined in the tropical island shoot, sporting bold bikinis from Andi Bagus, Leslie Amon and Montce.
She especially turned heads in this Baywatch-inspired high-cut Yandy one-piece.
“15-year-old me would never believe me if I told her,” Kimberly reflected on her rookie debut. “Overall, I think just being able to be a part of something that embraces so many different types of women, making them feel celebrated and beautiful, is truly an honor.”
The model was an inspiration then and is still a powerhouse to date. She launched her clothing brand LOBA just one year after her debut with the magazine.
This May, LOBA dropped their latest line for the summer, which features swimwear pieces of their own in cherry red and chocolate brown shades.
“Clothing and style are such amazing forms of self-expression,” Kimberly continued. “I love that you can create completely different characters, feel completely different, represent yourself completely differently—all in how you decide to dress that day.”
It’s her creativity that fuels her, the designer noted, “I think it’s human nature to be creative—everything we do is creative—but once you realize that you’re just as creative as everyone else, it’s like you open a door!”