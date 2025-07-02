Go Behind the SI Swimsuit Scenes With Caroline Marks
The Olympic athlete posed for the 2025 issue at The Boca Raton in Florida.
Professional surfer Caroline Marks documented her time on the SI Swimsuit set at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla. Check out her video diary here, from time spent in hair and makeup to posing in the sand.
TRANSCRIPT
I’m on my way to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to go shoot on location and I’m with my mom. It’s gonna be so fun.
We made it.
O.K., it’s 5 a.m.
Alright, just wrapped up with SI, got my robe on, my Caroline name on it. It was an amazing day, great vibes, we had great weather, I can’t wait for you all to see the photos.
