It’s Even Hard for Swimsuit Models to Find Body Inclusive Red Carpet Outfits

Marquita Pring and Georgina Burke get real about the struggle.

We’ve come a long way since clothes were only designed for women of a certain body type, and there are more size-inclusive brands now than ever. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a struggle to find something to wear for a mega event if you’re larger than a size 6. At least that’s been the experience of SI Swimsuit models Marquita Pring and Georgina Burke, both of whom attended the 2022 launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York.

“Once you get to size 14, the options are limited," says Pring in talking about her launch party ensemble. “"But I love this brand, The Attico, and it was the dress that fit! So that’s how I went with it."

Burke had a similar problem finding a dress for the red carpet. “As I just heard Marquita saying, it is a nightmare trying to find a dress for the red carpet,” she says. “I don't understand it. You see all these plus-size shows and all of these things about body positivity, and nobody seems to have it in a sample size."

Lauren Ralph Lauren stepped in and custom-made Burke’s dress for the evening. “Lauren Ralph Lauren is one of my main clients,’ explains Burke. “I was on set and talking to them about the launch event and what I was wearing. And I was like, Funny enough; I can't find a dress to fit. So they spent the last week making this beautiful dress.They flew in the fabric, and it’s been this whole thing. But, luckily, they know my style.”

Burke, who has her own line of body-inclusive swimwear, is looking at this situation as a teaching moment, “Being in SI Swimsuit gives me a platform to speak out about things like not being able to have a dress,” she says. “There are all of these celebrities out there, but nobody’s really telling you how it is. I’m so honest and that gets me in trouble, but I am so fortunate that my platform’s growing and I’m able to spread the word about gorgeous women.”

