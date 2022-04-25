Georgina Burke Shares the Key to a Great Swimsuit

Georgina Burke basically grew up in a swimsuit. The Australian native spent her younger years on the beach and entered the modeling industry making a splash as the face of Torrid's 2014 swimsuit collection. Since then, Burke has modeled for Polo Ralph Lauren swim several times and is now a 2022 SI Swimsuit rookie. Plus, she created a fully adjustable, size-friendly swimwear line, Burke NYC. Given all that, as you might imagine, the body-positivity activist knows a thing or two about what makes a great swimsuit. Here are Burke’s three key details.

Good Structure and Fabric

“I don’t want my suit to fly off when jumping in the ocean,” says Burke. “So I think the structure needs to be good. Plus, the fabric needs to be high quality. I don’t like things to be see-through. We don’t want to see our bits and bobs. With white swimwear, in particular, thick, quality fabric is key."

Hunter McGrady was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali in 2020. Top by Charmosa Swimwear by N Hall. Bottoms by Burke NYC.

Clean Lines

“I really like simple chic lines because they’re classic and flattering,” she adds. "And that can work for many different types of swimwear from full coverage to little, itty-bitty string bikinis."

Feel Confident

“It’s about choosing something that makes you feel confident no matter the style,” says Burke. “It’s not down to the suit you wear per se, as long as you feel safe and secure in it. There are 20 million different body types when you go to the beach. It’s your mental health, you just have to break through and own it. As much as you think somebody’s checking you out, they don’t care about you. They’re worried about themselves."

Burke's swimwear line certainly checks all these boxes. For example, her ​​No Worries Tog Bottom features sides that tie so they can adjust to your hip bone and full-frontal coverage that “will not let your lady bits fly out the side.” Meanwhile, the Flatter Me Two Piece has built-in tummy control and tops with extra support while maintaining those clean lines.

Read more about SI Swimsuit 2022 Rookie Georgina Burke here.