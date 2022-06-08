Inside the 2022 SI Swimsuit Launch Weekend

Since the SI Swimsuit issue comes out only once a year, it makes sense to throw a big party. But we don’t just celebrate one night. Instead, an entire launch weekend spanned from New York City to Florida and included red carpets, meet-and-greets and open discussions. And, of course, many of the magazine’s stars were in attendance.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 20: (L-R) Duckie Thot, Josephine Skriver, Cindy Kimberly and Lorena Duran attend as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and debut of Pay With Change at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on May 20, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

The celebration kicked off on May 19 in N.Y.C,. where rookies like Katie Austin walked the red carpet with cover stars like Maye Musk and Yumi Nu. The private event was held at the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel New York, and the models hit the dance floor for an exclusive Ciara concert. But despite the late night, the women were up bright and early to make their way to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., where the launch weekend continued.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: MJ Day and Ciara attend the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Once they arrived, it was nonstop action. The hotel was transformed into the house of SI Swimsuit, where the public could attend. Fans could sit in on the Brave Together Panel presented by Maybelline, where mental health was the topic of discussion, followed by a branding workshop presented by CELSIUS. There were also panels focused on celebrating the raw realities of motherhood and honoring visionary women, presented by Pay With Change partners Frida Mom and Nine West.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 21: MJ Day (L) poses for a photo with guests at the Swimsuit on Location event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Seminole on May 21, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Later on Saturday, the models participated in themed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit trivia, where fans had the chance to win tickets to a private VIP concert that evening. But, of course, all of this was happening while talent and event guests were treated to makeup touch-ups, live entertainment, self-care activities and more, followed by the VIP Kelsey Ballerini performance.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 21: Yumi Nu and Maye Musk attend the Swimsuit on Location event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Seminole on May 21, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

And if that wasn’t enough, the celebrations continued into Sunday. SI Swimsuit rookie Katie Austin led a workout class in the morning, where models like Josephine Skriver, Yumi Nu, Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Christen Harper and more sweated it out in the Florida sun. More Q&A sessions and meet-and-greets followed the workout in the afternoon before we finally called it a wrap.

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - MAY 22: (L-R) Duckie Thot, Tanaye White, Brooks Nader, Katie Austin, Josephine Skriver, Camille Kostek, Georgina Burke, Marquita Pring and guests participate in a workout during a Swimsuit on Location event hosted by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Seminole on May 22, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Though it was a busy weekend (and we definitely need rest), the launch also marked the kickoff to Swim Search 2023. We can’t wait to do it all again next year!