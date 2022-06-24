Tyra Banks’s Generation Drag Lifts LGBTQ+ Voices

Tyra Banks has added another credit to her already lengthy resume. The multimedia mogul, a veteran of 7 SI Swimsuit issues, is producing a new show on Discovery+ called Generation Drag. In an IG post the model shared a clip from the new show that premiered on June 1 to coincide with the start of Pride Month.

Banks captioned, “Welcome to a little GLITZ, a lotta GLAM, and a whole bunch of LOVE! 🌈 Stream the all NEW series #GenerationDrag now on @discoveryplus! ✨”

Generation Drag follows five teens and tweens as they get ready for a first-of-its-kind drag showcase called Dragutante in Denver. “I have such admiration and respect for these teens,” Banks said in a statement. “They are bravely navigating coming into their own in a world that can be very challenging and not always accepting. What is so beautiful is seeing their parents and siblings supporting them. These teens’ laser-focused tenacity inspires my team and me and we are honored to share their stories.”

Waves of support have been coming in since the program debuted. Model Corey Wade commented, “Ever since I first saw you on TV you were uplifting LGBTQ+ voices/stories in your way. This looks like another beautiful chapter in that book. I call it effective allyship and I will definitely be watching this sobbing. 💕✨🏳️‍🌈 Happy Pride!!”

But not everyone has taken to the show as positively. Conservative politicians like Laura Boebert (R-Colo.) and groups like the Christian Broadcast Network have slung negative criticism about the show, claiming that it promotes “grooming” or “continues the cultural narrative of pushing back against biblical truths and norms.”

The Dancing With the Stars host is used to a little media criticism and has powered through presenting a show that is both heartfelt and joyous. Watch the six episodes of Generation Drag streaming on Discovery+ now!