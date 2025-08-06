Cameron Brink Tells SI Swimsuit It’s Been ‘a Long Road Back’ to the Basketball Court
On July 29, Los Angeles Sparks center and 2025 SI Swimsuit model Cameron Brink stepped back on the hardwood for the very first time this season.
Sidelined since June of 2024 with a torn ACL, Brink notched 5 points and 3 rebounds in the Sparks’s matchup vs. the Las Vegas Aces, where her squad ultimately fell 89-74.
“It’s been a long road back, and I’m so grateful to be moving again and playing the sport I love,” Brink recently told SI Swimsuit. “I’m excited to be back with my teammates and to grow together as we take on the rest of the season.”
And while the sophomore has suited up for a trio of games since she’s been cleared to play, she is not completely satisfied with her performance just yet.
“The basketball player in me, though, is already thinking about what I wanted to do better,” Brink disclosed on the Straight to Cam podcast’s season finale on Aug. 4. “I wish I was more aggressive. I should have, you know, handled this ball screen better.”
Her co-host Sydel Curry-Lee—a longtime family friend of Brink—understood her mindset, validating her innate drive to perform at the highest level.
“You’re obviously very grateful and appreciative to be back and, like, really proud of yourself for all the hard work you put in,” Curry-Lee responded. “But you weren’t going to be satisfied unless you scored, like, a thousand points, had a thousand blocks, the impossible, you know? Cause that’s just, like, the competitor in you.”
Brink has averaged 4 points and 3.3 rebounds in just three games (and in just one week). While her minutes on the hardwood have been limited as she eases back into gameplay, Sparks fans are just happy to see her back in action.
“Welcome home cam 💛💜,” a fan wrote on the team’s Instagram.
“Love to see her back!” One commenter agreed, “Just an amazing player on and off the court ❤️.”
Brink also received high praise from her teammate and WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, who beamed with pride over the center’s season debut: “I told her after the game, ’Cam, it’s very impressive to come in and make the impact that you did,’” Plum explained. “I thought she was phenomenal.”
Coming off a nine-point win vs. the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, the Sparks prepare to host the Connecticut Sun at Crypto.com Arena tomorrow at 10 p.m. ET before heading north to face the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.