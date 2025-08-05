Swimsuit

These Black One-Pieces From the SI Swimsuit Archives Are Sleek, Sultry and So Cool

These seven swimwear ensembles are seaside masterpieces.

Bailey Colon

Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate.
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Gougen at The Austin Estate. / Katherine Gougen/Sports Illustrated

A classic black one-piece swimsuit is a staple in our summer wardrobes, and these garments are next-level glamorous.

Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage.
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Alon Livine. Cuff provided by New York Vintage. / Ben Watts / Sports Illustrated

Ciara was golden during her 2022 SI Swimsuit cover shoot, and her outfits were no different. Kneeling in the sand, the “Run It Up” singer sported this Alon Livine suit, which featured gold hardware woven into its fabric. She kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a silver arm cuff, because when you have a suit as eye-catching as this one, you’ll be sure to stand out.

Kelsey Merritt
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. Earrings by 8 Other Reasons. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Kelsey Merritt isn’t wearing a necklace in this captivating shot from Hollywood, Fla. In fact, this chunky gold chain is built into her Gabriela Pires Beachwear number. Featuring a vintage high-cut leg and a plunging necklace, this suit hugged the model’s figure during her third feature in the magazine in 2021.

Lori Harve
Lori Harvey was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Yevrah Swim. Necklace by Swarovski. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Lori Harvey’s debut in the fold was nothing short was extravagant, and her strikingly sophisticated ’fits prove it. The entrepreneur and model paired this asymmetrical one-piece suit from her own line, Yevrah Swim, with a statement necklace from Swarovski—embodying pure coastal elegance on the beaches of Mexico.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Earrings by SOKO.
Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Tampa, Fla. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Earrings by SOKO. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Leyna Bloom made brand history as the magazine’s first transgender model to grace its cover and wore this abstract Agent Provocateur suit during her debut shoot in Tampa, Fla. “This was something that I wanted to do. And I did it,” the model said of the milestone. “It’s a huge opportunity and I’m so grateful for it. But you know, I have so many more boundaries to break.”

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by Christopher Esber. / Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Securing a cover—a digital one, this January—was Brianna LaPaglia, who touched down at The Austin Estate for her first photoshoot with the brand. On location, the Massachusetts native tried on this Christopher Esber plunging halter-neck one-piece, while her caramel-colored waves draped over her shoulders.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

This long-sleeved suit—worn by Olivia Culpo during her SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Bali—takes the term “high-leg” to the max. Stretching up to her ribs, this garment’s silhouette is fierce, and the model repped the look flawlessly. On her cover, she penned, “I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”

Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish.
Olivia Ponton was photographed by Amanda Pratt in Dominica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / Amanda Pratt/Sports Illustrated

This Heidi Fish leather one-piece suit was a moment in Dominica, when it was worn by Olivia Ponton during the model’s sophomore stint at SI Swimsuit. Featuring cutouts that displayed Ponton’s middrift and a high neckline, this garment adds edge to any swimsuit collection and is a go-to for anyone looking for a unique statement piece.

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

