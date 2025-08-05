These Black One-Pieces From the SI Swimsuit Archives Are Sleek, Sultry and So Cool
A classic black one-piece swimsuit is a staple in our summer wardrobes, and these garments are next-level glamorous.
Ciara was golden during her 2022 SI Swimsuit cover shoot, and her outfits were no different. Kneeling in the sand, the “Run It Up” singer sported this Alon Livine suit, which featured gold hardware woven into its fabric. She kept the accessories to a minimum, adding a silver arm cuff, because when you have a suit as eye-catching as this one, you’ll be sure to stand out.
Kelsey Merritt isn’t wearing a necklace in this captivating shot from Hollywood, Fla. In fact, this chunky gold chain is built into her Gabriela Pires Beachwear number. Featuring a vintage high-cut leg and a plunging necklace, this suit hugged the model’s figure during her third feature in the magazine in 2021.
Lori Harvey’s debut in the fold was nothing short was extravagant, and her strikingly sophisticated ’fits prove it. The entrepreneur and model paired this asymmetrical one-piece suit from her own line, Yevrah Swim, with a statement necklace from Swarovski—embodying pure coastal elegance on the beaches of Mexico.
Leyna Bloom made brand history as the magazine’s first transgender model to grace its cover and wore this abstract Agent Provocateur suit during her debut shoot in Tampa, Fla. “This was something that I wanted to do. And I did it,” the model said of the milestone. “It’s a huge opportunity and I’m so grateful for it. But you know, I have so many more boundaries to break.”
Securing a cover—a digital one, this January—was Brianna LaPaglia, who touched down at The Austin Estate for her first photoshoot with the brand. On location, the Massachusetts native tried on this Christopher Esber plunging halter-neck one-piece, while her caramel-colored waves draped over her shoulders.
This long-sleeved suit—worn by Olivia Culpo during her SI Swimsuit cover shoot in Bali—takes the term “high-leg” to the max. Stretching up to her ribs, this garment’s silhouette is fierce, and the model repped the look flawlessly. On her cover, she penned, “I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”
This Heidi Fish leather one-piece suit was a moment in Dominica, when it was worn by Olivia Ponton during the model’s sophomore stint at SI Swimsuit. Featuring cutouts that displayed Ponton’s middrift and a high neckline, this garment adds edge to any swimsuit collection and is a go-to for anyone looking for a unique statement piece.