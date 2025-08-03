Celebrate National Sisters Day With These Angelic SI Swimsuit Photos of the Herbert Twins
When Renee and Elisha Herbert posed for photographer Derek Kettela’s lens earlier this year, they were making history as the first twins to be featured in SI Swimsuit in almost 50 years. The Australian sisters, who have worked with big-name brands such as Calvin Klein and Versace, made an impact during their rookie feature—not just for being twins. The two ladies delivered expert poses in some of the most stunning looks from Switzerland.
In honor of National Sisters Day on August 3, we’re looking back at their dazzling photo shoot, which took place in both Saas-Fee and Zurich, remembering just how ethereal the pair looked.
Serving total ice princess vibes on the city streets, the twins rocked neutral colors and warm-weather accessories as they braved the cold temperatures.
“On the call, [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] was like, ‘So, do you guys want to come to Switzerland?’ It was, like, minutes in, ‘Oh yes.’ We are models, actors, influencers and we pretty much just do anything,“ the pair shared while shooting on location, recalling the moment they booked SI Swimsuit.
Making posing in bikinis look easy, Renee and Elisha were metallic goddesses against the snow in Saas-Fee, with their gorgeous blue eyes accentuated by the clear blue sky.
“It’s so exciting. It’s just like a dream,” Renee told SI Swimsuit of their rookie shoot while on the red carpet ahead of the 2025 launch party in May. “Me and Renee—she’s over there—we’ve been wanting this forever. We were talking about it earlier, and it was funny because we did an interview with Sports Illustrated when we were 19. Now we’re 25.”
My favorite looks from this shoot, the sisters matched in ivory bikinis and tan fuzzy jackets, embracing the winter wonderland aesthetic.
“Anything with us together is just always better, more iconic and just so fun, you know, we just have fun when we work,” the Herberts told SI Swimsuit during launch week. “And it just feels better with someone you know. It’s less nerve-wracking.”
Stunning as ever, Elisha posed on the street against the water in this edgy black bandeau bikini with studs throughout, channeling an icy look that’s so chic.
Renee also went for edgy during the shoot, rocking a super unique, ultra-cool silver high-waisted bikini with studs in both pieces. She accessorized with black boots, delivering a grunge glamour look.
“I’m so excited for you all to see everything we shot,” the sisters shared while on set—and it’s safe to say the frames they shot turned out unforgettable.
Included in their impressive résumés is a cover moment side-by-side for Vogue Ukraine in late 2024 and starring in a Western-inspired campaign for Good American earlier this year. From social media influencers to successful models, Elisha and Renee have had undeniably impressive careers so far, and it’s safe to say they’re only just getting started.
Happy National Sisters Day!